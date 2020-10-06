18 Simple Roasted Potato Recipes with 6 Ingredients or Less
These roasted potato recipes are the perfect side dish for tonight's dinner. Not only are they delicious, but potatoes have a slew of health benefits. They're full of fiber, potassium and vitamins including vitamin B6 and vitamin C, which help you stay energized and healthy. And if that wasn't enough, these recipes require just six ingredients. Recipes like Baked-Feta Potatoes with Lemon and Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes are healthy, tasty and will become a staple on your dinner table.
Baked-Feta Potatoes with Lemon
Inspired by the viral baked-feta pasta trend, we bake potatoes alongside a block of feta cheese to create a rich, flavorful side dish. Serve with chicken, fish or your favorite protein for a filling meal.
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it.
Crispy Potato Stacks with Fresh Sage
These little cute stacks are everything you want in a potato side dish: tender in the middle, devilishly crispy on the outside, and seasoned with sage and butter throughout. For best results, use a mandoline to slice the potatoes extra-thin.
Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese
Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.
Spicy Chipotle Roasted Potatoes
Roasted potatoes get a spicy, smoky flavor when tossed with ground chipotle pepper. If you like potato skins, just scrub the potatoes and leave the skins on--they add fiber and great texture.
Roasted Red-Skinned Potatoes
This easy side dish of roasted red potatoes has a simple flavoring of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Mustard-Crusted Potatoes
This simple potato side dish really delivers on taste. A mix of Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes (you could also use red new potatoes or fingerlings) are roasted in a scrumptious mustard-turmeric sauce and coated with mustard seeds and coriander seeds which form a nice crust.
Lemon-Oregano Roasted Potatoes
Lemon zest and oregano add Greek inspiration to these roasted potatoes.
Melting Potatoes
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
Steak Fries
There's no shortage of seasoning on these wedge-cut steak fries--they're coated in a generous amount of rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes & Sweet Onions
In this healthy roasted potato recipe, the potato wedges are first parboiled until just tender to release their starches before baking. For the crispiest potatoes, oil the baking sheet and preheat it in the oven so when you add the potatoes they'll immediately start to sizzle.
Chili-Roasted Potatoes
In this recipe, the onions and potatoes are double-wrapped in foil to prevent the flavorful juices from leaking out when the packet is flipped during grilling.
Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
Oven "Fries"
Coated with olive oil and baked in a hot oven, these fries are soft and buttery inside and crisp on the outside--the perfect combination.
Roasted Herb and Garlic Smashed Potato Casserole
Roasting garlic gives it a more mild and nutty flavor. In this potato casserole, the roasted garlic enhances the flavor of the herb-roasted potatoes.
Rosemary Potatoes & Tomatoes
Greek olives and olive oil--to brown and crisp the potatoes--add heart-healthy monounsaturated fat to this quick side dish recipe.
Roasted Potatoes and Leeks
Savory, sweet and satisfying, these roasted potatoes and leeks make a perfect side dish. Make it a complete meal and serve with roasted asparagus and seared salmon.