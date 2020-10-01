The 25 Best Soups to Eat When You're Sick

Feeling under the weather? Try making one of these healthy soup recipes for when you're sick. Though no specific food will cure the cold or flu, there are several nutritious foods that can help your immune system stay fueled and ready to help you heal up quickly. These recipes feature plenty of nutrient-rich ingredients including vegetables, like spinach and carrots, and high-fiber whole grains, like barley and rice. Broth-based soups are helpful, as it's important to stay hydrated when you're not feeling well. Recipes like Baked Vegetable Soup and Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale are flavorful and comforting for days when you need an easy, delicious nutrition boost.