24 Copycat Soup Recipes That Taste Just Like Your Favorite Restaurant Dish
Make your own restaurant-worthy meal with these copycat soup recipes. You can easily make these delicious soups in your own kitchen. Whether it's a hearty chowder or a spin on classics like French onion or tomato, these soups are a great choice for lunch or dinner. Recipes like Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts and Zuppa Toscana are healthy, warming and just as delicious as your favorite restaurant.
Zuppa Toscana
This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.
Broccoli-Cheese Chowder
This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
Japanese Chicken Noodle Soup
This healthy, Japanese-inspired chicken noodle soup recipe is made with udon noodles and gets a hit of umami flavor from a swirl of miso at the end. To make the miso easier to stir into the soup, combine a little bit of the hot broth with the thick miso to thin it before adding to the rest of the soup.
Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Skip the dipping and add crispy grilled cheese croutons right into your soup instead. Don't have a panini press? Make the grilled cheese for the croutons in a skillet or in a waffle maker instead. Opt for San Marzano tomatoes if you can. They have a much richer flavor and they tend to be lower in sodium.
Wonton Soup with Shrimp, Mushrooms & Brussels Sprouts
Wontons for a weeknight dinner? They're faster to make than you might think--no frozen wontons required! We used wonton wrappers from the grocery store to cut down on prep time. For the filling, we added fall veggies--Brussels sprouts and umami-rich mushrooms--for a flavor and texture boost.
Six-Onion Soup with Parmesan Croutes
Sixteen cups of sweet onions may look like a huge amount, but they cook way down to create this very aromatic and warming recipe reminiscent of French onion soup. Parmesan croutes are a lighter topping than the traditional blanket of bread and cheese.
Alaskan Cod Chowder
In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup
This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn
Keeping frozen corn, canned clams and clam juice on hand means spur-of-the-moment chowder in any season. If you typically compost your broccoli stems, save them for this soup--they hold up better than florets. Set out bowls of toppings like diced red bell pepper, snipped chives or more bacon.
Miso Vegetable Soup
Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast"
Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.
Seaweed Soup (Miyuk Guk)
According to an old wives' tale, slurping this healthy Korean chicken soup recipe spurs postpartum healing in new mothers. But everyone can enjoy the nourishment of a hot soup. Serve with bowls of brown rice to add to the soup as you wish.
Creamy Tomato Soup with Tortellini
If you're a fan of the classic dipping duo of toasty grilled cheese and tomato soup then you'll want to try this combo: cheese-filled pasta floating in an earthy tomato base gives you that same craveable carb-and-creamy mashup, without all the crumbs. This family-friendly tomato tortellini soup is popular with kids, but adults will love it too--both its flavor and the fact that it requires less than 30 minutes of active time to prepare.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup
A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
Manhattan Cod Chowder
This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
Pork Zuppa
This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
Shrimp & Chinese Chive Wonton Soup
This recipe for homemade wontons makes it easy to make a healthy version of the famous Chinese wonton soup at home. Look for wonton wrappers in the refrigerated section of your supermarket near the fresh noodles or tofu and go for the square ones (not round). Leftover wrappers can be wrapped airtight and frozen for up to 1 month.
Broccoli-Cheddar-Chicken Chowder
In this healthy broccoli-Cheddar-chicken chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened chicken broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade creamy broccoli, Cheddar and chicken chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
Quick Beef Pho
Traditional Vietnamese beef pho involves simmering whole herbs and aromatics for hours to achieve a rich, clear broth with a deep flavor; this shortcut version simmers ground spices for just 15 minutes, yet still achieves a savory, rich broth.
Lobster Bisque
The secret to this richly flavored lobster bisque recipe lies in the shells from the lobster tail that get pureed into the soup itself. This is one appetizer soup that will really wow your guests! Be sure to strain the soup through a fine-mesh sieve twice to get the traditional smooth, creamy texture.
Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup
This carrot soup is loaded with veggies and features vibrant curry paste and creamy coconut milk. And this big-batch recipe freezes well for up to 4 months. Enjoy this mildly spicy soup with a toasted mango-chutney-and-cheese sandwich, or thin the soup with more water or broth and use it as the base for a curry with chunks of firm white fish and broccoli.
Minestrone with Endive & Pepperoni
Considering that this minestrone soup incorporates mostly frozen vegetables, it is remarkably savory and aromatic. Look for frozen soup or stew vegetables with potatoes, carrots, celery and onion in the mix to give the soup the best flavor. Although pepperoni isn't traditionally part of minestrone soup, you'll find it's a great shortcut to add spicy, complex flavor. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.