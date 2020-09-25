7 Snacks Perfect for Your Next Movie Night
Upgrade your next movie night with these healthy snack recipes. We take the classic popcorn and add new flavors to make it even more delicious. Whether it's sweet, savory or spicy, these snacks will keep you and your taste buds entertained. Recipes like Honey Mustard Snack Mix and Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn are crunchy and flavorful.
Lemon-Parm Popcorn
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
Peanut Butter Energy Balls
These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins--for example, dried fruit or chopped nuts--in place of the chocolate chips and coconut.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls
These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them.
Lime & Parmesan Popcorn
Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn.