13 Mini Casseroles That Are Equal Parts Delicious and Adorable
We've got the perfect dinner option with these mini casserole recipes. These casseroles are baked in muffin tins and individual ramekins, which leaves you with just enough for dinner, so you don't have to worry about reheating leftovers. Or you could make these mini casseroles for a socially distanced gathering and everyone gets their own. Recipes like Mini Loaded Cauliflower Casseroles and Mini Chile Relleno Casseroles are healthy, delicious and perfect for tonight's menu.
Mini Loaded Cauliflower Casseroles
You'll love this low-carb mini casserole version of loaded baked potatoes! Tangy sour cream coats chopped cauliflower and bakes with Cheddar cheese, bacon and onion in ramekins for you to enjoy your own personal comfort-food casserole.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Vegetarian Shepherd's Pies
These mini vegetarian shepherd's pies feature lentils, carrot and corn, crowned with a velvety mashed potato topping. The recipe can also be made in a broiler-safe casserole dish. Serve with a spinach salad with oranges, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
Mini Chile Relleno Casseroles
Everyone gets an individual portion with this vegetarian, Tex-Mex mini casserole. A normal-size casserole like this would take close to an hour to bake--these are ready in half the time. Heatproof ramekins are a cook's best friend--we use them all the time to hold ingredients while cooking. You can buy them at most grocery stores.
Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas
Brussels sprouts and preshredded potatoes make these oversized muffin-shaped frittatas hearty. They're as good served warm for dinner as they are at room temperature for lunch. Pair with a mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes and buttermilk dressing.
Creamy Chicken Potpie
An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
Sausage and Potato Casserole Cups
These sausage and potato casserole cups are the perfect addition to any breakfast or brunch. Make them ahead of time and freeze for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.
Gold Medal Moussaka
This Middle Eastern dish is most often made with ground meat and eggplant (or potatoes) and topped with a thick béchamel sauce. To reduce fat and calories, our makeover moussaka recipe uses fat-free milk, low-fat yogurt, and light ricotta cheese for the topping, but even with those substitutions, it still delivers on taste!
Curried Chicken Casserole in a Bowl
This hearty chicken casserole recipe could also be made with cooked turkey or pork.
Shepherd's Pie
This lower-fat version of the classic hamburger casserole is made with ground turkey, more vegetables, and fewer potatoes than the traditional version.
Egg and Potato Casserole
Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
Smoked Chicken Strata
Smoked chicken, asparagus, mushrooms, and sweet peppers are layered with bread, egg, and Swiss cheese in this quick and easy strata recipe.
Mini Shepherd's Pies
In EatingWell's take on Shepherd's Pie, we replace the potato topping with convenient, delicious frozen squash puree. And they're baked in individual ramekins to guarantee perfectly sized servings and help you get it on the table fast.