14 Mini Pie Recipes That Pack Tons of Flavor in a Few Bites
These delicious mini pie recipes will soon become your new favorite way to enjoy pie. Instead of one pie, you'll end up with a bunch of mini pies that are perfect for socially distanced gatherings. Everyone gets their own and you don't have to worry about sharing. Whether you make a sweet or savory pie, recipes like Chicken Pot Pies and Mini Pecan Pies are healthy, adorable and full of flavor.
No-Sugar-Added Mini Apple Pies
These delectable single-serving tarts are gluten-free and sweetened with dates instead of refined added sugars. Top with a little unsweetened whipped cream to take this special--yet healthy--dessert to the next level.
Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies
This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
Chicken Pot Pies
These chicken pot pies are full to the brim with vegetables and savory spices, and make the perfect comfort food for a night in.
Mini Berry Cream Pies
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar
Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
Vegetarian Shepherd's Pies
These mini vegetarian shepherd's pies feature lentils, carrot and corn, crowned with a velvety mashed potato topping. The recipe can also be made in a broiler-safe casserole dish. Serve with a spinach salad with oranges, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
Mini Pecan Pies
The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
Mini Peach Melba Pies
What's more fun than beautifully decorated individual dessert pies? These fruity hand-held treats are full of raspberry jam, peach pie filling, and fresh raspberries. Be creative and substitute any of your favorite pie fillings, preserves, and fresh berries--your guests will thank you!
Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts
These bite-size tarts turn traditional holiday stuffing into a clever appetizer, with an easy homemade crust and a quick sausage-mushroom filling. Prep the crust and filling in advance, then bake just before serving.
Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies
This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
Leslie Malcoun's Pecan Tartlets
Catherine Schumacher used to make hundreds of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She even defrosted frozen leftovers for Fourth of July picnics at her Michigan farm. Her granddaughter, Leslie Malcoun, took over the baking when she got married more than 30 years ago, and to this day spends hours on old family favorites and experimenting with new recipes. Food Features Editor Carolyn Malcoun can't imagine Christmas without her mom's delightful mini pecan tarts.
Mole-Style Pork & Tamale Pie
Loaded with pork, zucchini, peppers, and onions, this one-skillet tamale pie has a delicious cornmeal topping. Serve it in wedges directly from the skillet family-style or prepare it in individual ramekins for a more personalized presentation.
Mini Maple Pecan Pies
If pecan pie is a thanksgiving "must" at your house, there's no need to skip the tradition because you're on a diabetic meal plan. These mini pies with only 19 carbs per serving let you enjoy the festive treat without a second thought.
Mini Shepherd's Pies
In EatingWell's take on Shepherd's Pie, we replace the potato topping with convenient, delicious frozen squash puree. And they're baked in individual ramekins to guarantee perfectly sized servings and help you get it on the table fast.