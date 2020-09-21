17 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Busy Weeknights
When you need an easy dinner on weeknights, make one of these casserole recipes. These recipes take just 20 minutes to prepare before going in the oven. And with plenty of vegetables and proteins like chicken and ground beef, you'll have a balanced meal in no time. Recipes like Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake and Cheesy Eggplant Casserole are delicious, filling and perfect for busy nights.
Greek Tuna Casserole
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole
This veggie-packed beef enchilada casserole is mild, so put out hot sauce and chopped jalapeños if you're feeding heat-seekers. The quick and easy dinner recipe makes extra cheese sauce--save it to make One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts later in the week (see Associated Recipes) or serve it with steamed vegetables, such as broccoli, for an easy side dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake
This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Zucchini Pizza Casserole
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Baked Cavatelli Casserole
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cheesy Eggplant Casserole
This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Casseroles make perfect meal-prep dinners--this enchilada version is so easy to prep ahead. The whole casserole can be built and left to hang out in the refrigerator for up to three days. Then all you have to do is bake it off on a busy night and you have a healthy dinner on the table in a jiff. The quick homemade enchilada sauce in this recipe is great when you don't have any of the canned sauce on hand--just season crushed tomatoes with spices and salt for an instant enchilada sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Reuben Casserole
This Reuben casserole recipe has all the delicious elements of a Reuben sandwich with much less sodium and calories. Thinly sliced angel hair cabbage cooked with a splash of vinegar stands in for the sauerkraut, and lower-sodium deli turkey adds a rich, meaty flavor in place of the traditional corned beef. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Ham & Potato Casserole
This easy casserole is a kid-friendly recipe that the whole family will love. The simple flavor profile will complement just about anything and thanks to convenience products like preshredded potatoes, you won't spend hours in the kitchen mixing it up. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Vegan Eggplant Parmesan
Classic eggplant Parm is filled with cheese, but this vegan eggplant Parmesan combines nondairy mozzarella cheese with nutritional yeast for a dairy-free cheesy substitute that gives you the comfort food factor without animal products. For the breading, use egg replacer, which you can find in natural-foods stores and the special-diet section of large supermarkets. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole
Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Creamy Turkey and Rice Bake
This family-pleasing casserole features lean turkey tenderloin pieces, brown rice, zucchini, and mushrooms, all baked in a creamy sauce and topped with crunchy crumbs and cheese. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cheesy Meatball Bake
Use leftover Italian meatball soup along with beans, reduced-fat cheese, tortillas and an easy tomato sauce to make a family-pleasing casserole that's great for weeknights. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken-Noodle Casserole
Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Shepherd's Pie
This lower-fat version of the classic hamburger casserole is made with ground turkey, more vegetables, and fewer potatoes than the traditional version. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine