22 Healthy Antioxidant-Rich Soup Recipes
Enjoy an antioxidant-rich soup with these delicious recipes. Antioxidants help protect your body against the process of free radicals, which can cause damage to healthy cells. That's why we pack these soups with antioxidant-rich ingredients like leafy greens and whole grains like barley and farro. Recipes like Tuscan White Bean Soup and Spicy Vegetable Soup are healthy and filling options for a nutrition boost tonight.
Tuscan White Bean Soup
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards
You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Bean & Barley Soup
This hearty bean and barley soup tastes like it has simmered for hours, but actually it's quite quick to throw together. Plus this recipe for healthy bean and barley soup freezes beautifully. If you have cooked barley on hand, omit the quick-cooking barley and stir in 1 1/2 cups cooked barley along with the broth in Step 2. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Spicy Vegetable Soup
Fresh basil adds a bright spark to this vinegary, vegetable-stuffed soup, full of the traditional flavors of the Mediterranean. Alternatively, pesto adds a nutty richness to the soup.
Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)
This spicy vegetable, quinoa and peanut soup recipe is a modern take on a traditional Bolivian soup recipe called Sopa de Mani. Serve this healthy quinoa soup recipe as a starter or make it a heartier meal by adding diced cooked chicken or turkey breast to the soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Slow-Cooker Italian Vegetable & Farro Soup
The farroan ancient whole grain rich in iron and fiber--and butternut squash make this slow-cooker soup hearty and filling. If you're looking for an easy way to work whole grains into your diet, this is it. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Savory Bean Spinach Soup
Let a slow cooker complete this vegetarian soup. Serve it in cups as a sandwich side or ladle it into bowls for a light meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Southwestern Three-Bean & Barley Soup
Serve this zesty bean and barley soup garnished with chopped fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime, if desired. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
Make a big batch of low-calorie veggie-packed soup with ease in this load-and-go crock pot recipe. After simmering away in the slow cooker, portion it into individual serving containers and store in the fridge or freezer for fast, healthy lunches or an easy, satisfying snack. This weight-loss vegetable soup fills you up without a lot of calories, plus it's an easy way to eat more vegetables. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Very Green Lentil Soup
Lentils seem to go well with just about anything, and here they play well with a collection of greens and some cumin and coriander to add a gentle spicy note to this soup recipe. The result is a hearty winter soup with layers of flavor. Both French green lentils (available in natural-foods stores and specialty markets) and more commonly available brown lentils are delicious in this soup. The French green lentils hold their shape better when cooked, while brown lentils will start to break down a bit. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup
Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Veggistrone
This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Quinoa Mushroom Soup
A bit reminiscent of old-fashioned mushroom-barley soup, this vegetarian quinoa mushroom soup recipe gets a modern update with nutrient-packed quinoa. A mix of fresh mushrooms and dried porcini boosts the savory flavor. Serve with whole-wheat dinner rolls. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup
Adjust the heat level in the dish by choosing either hot or mild Italian sausage. You can add red pepper, too, to make it extra hot. Serve this slow-cooker minestrone with crusty bread, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup
Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Portuguese Kale & Red Bean Soup
This vegetable-packed healthy soup recipe is inspired by caldo verde, a Portuguese soup made with kale, potatoes and linguica sausage. We added protein-rich kidney beans, tomatoes and carrots to make it more substantial. If you can't find linguica, andouille sausage or chorizo makes a delicious substitute. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup
A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories--plus it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious skinny vegetable soup. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Pork, Farro, Bean, and Sweet Potato Stew
This stew recipe is a great choice for a warming fall or winter dinner. Because it uses shredded, cooked pork it's a relatively quick slow-cooker meal, ready in under 3 hours. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegetable Barley Soup
This warming vegetable barley soup uses easy-to-find produce and frozen veggies, making prep simple and easy. It makes plenty to feed a hungry family, plus it freezes beautifully so leftovers can be enjoyed again and again. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables
Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Italian Wild Rice Soup
Using a slow cooker to prepare this diabetic-friendly, Italian Wild Rice Soup makes this scrumptious recipe easy and low maintenance. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine