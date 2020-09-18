26 One-Pot Dinners to Help Protect Your Heart
Try one of these one-pot dinner recipes for tonight. These dishes are low in saturated fat and sodium, which is great if you're looking to follow a heart-healthy diet. We pair proteins like chicken, eggs and beans with plenty of vegetables to create a balanced meal. Recipes like Skillet Lemon Chicken with Potatoes & Kale and Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup are healthy, filling and can help you meet your nutrition goals.
Chicken Chili Verde
Prepared salsa verde adds tang to this fast weeknight chili recipe and pairs beautifully with the rich caramelized chicken and creamy beans. Don't shy away from the poblano peppers. They offer a mild heat but deliver a depth of flavor you can't find in regular green bell peppers. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble
Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale
This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup
Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce
A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Mango-Chutney Chicken
Fruity mango chutney, zesty barbecue sauce, and a bit of curry powder are the secrets to success in this slow-cooker chicken recipe. They combine to form a delicious glaze on the chicken, which is served over a brown rice and fresh mango mixture. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sweet-Spiced Sirloin on Arugula with Skillet Corn
Perfect for a lunch or light dinner, this beef salad has a Southwestern flair. It's served over peppery arugula and dressed with a sauce that utilizes the pan-drippings, delivering extra flavor to the salad. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese
This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Shrimp and Pea Pod Stir-Fry
Pea pods were made for stir-fry dishes. This subtly flavored recipe calls for snow peas, but you could easily substitute snap peas. Serve with brown rice for a balanced and nutritious meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Asian Lettuce Wraps
This slow-cooker meal combines pot roast and jicama--a sweet, nutty vegetable--in an Asian-flavored sauce. The tasty mixture is served up in a low-calorie lettuce wrap and is great for a low-carb lunch or dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Catfish and Sausage Jambalaya
This one-pot jambalaya recipe is ready in 45 minutes. Catfish is paired with spicy Italian turkey sausage, aromatic vegetables, spices and brown rice in this southern-inspired meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Bean Stew
Sweet turkey sausage and cannellini beans are featured in this delicious stew. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Turkey & Brown Rice Chili
This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet
Chock-full of nutrients, snow peas shine in this 20-minute, harissa-sauced, one-pot meal that feeds the whole family. Harissa is a North African hot chile paste--use just a teaspoon if you prefer a mild flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken Cassoulet with Gremolata
The flavors of this chicken stew--from mild leeks, nutty cannellini beans and sweet red pepper--are balanced by the fragrant gremolata that's served on top. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomoto sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup
Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce
This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Hungarian Goulash
Layer the vegetables, meat and tomato mixture in your slow cooker in the morning and let it cook it until dinner. All you'll need to do is prepare the noodles and this beef stew will be ready to serve. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
Chicken and sweet potatoes unite with the delicious taste of rosemary in this easy, one-skillet meal. Because we use parcooked and unseasoned sweet potatoes, the cooking time is much shorter--making this recipe perfect for weeknight cooking. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Black Bean Chili
This filling black bean chili recipe is loaded with protein and ready in just 45 minutes. We've provided several variations for this recipe to suit your flavor and dietary preferences. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine