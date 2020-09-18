17 Cozy Slow-Cooker Soups & Stews with Beef

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD September 18, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Make a hearty dinner with these slow-cooker soup and stew recipes featuring beef. We pair beef with tons of vegetables like carrots, potatoes and mushrooms to create a filling meal. And the best part about these recipes is that your slow-cooker does most of the work for you! So sit back, relax and enjoy flavorful recipes like Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew and Beef-Vegetable Soup.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Slow-Cooker Beef-Barley Soup with Red Wine & Pesto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hearty, thick, rich--this is just how a winter soup should be. The meat and carrots become tender yet retain their texture, and the kale offers freshness. Garnish each serving of this slow-cooker beef and barley soup with additional pesto and fresh basil and oregano sprigs, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

3 of 17

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Advertisement

4 of 17

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

5 of 17

Beef Stew with Garlic-Thyme Sour Cream

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Start this slow-cooker beef stew before you leave for work and you'll arrive home to a delicious and hearty meal. All you'll need to do is whip up the garlic-thyme sour cream topping, and it will be ready to eat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

6 of 17

Slow-Cooker Borscht

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Flemish Beef Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this slow-cooker interpretation of Carbonnades Flamandes, a Flemish stew made with beer, if you can't find a brown ale, use a strong, dark beer (but not a stout). Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

8 of 17

Beef-Vegetable Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Less than 30 minutes of prep is all that's needed before this beef and vegetable soup goes into the slow cooker. It's a warm, hearty, one-bowl meal for fall and winter nights. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

9 of 17

Beef-Mushroom Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The sweet-tart combination of vinegar and molasses brings out the flavor of the beef in this slow cooker stew recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Beef Stew with Ravioli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To keep this stew on the lean side, trim the stew meat yourself, or purchase stew meat that is labeled lean. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

11 of 17

Pot Roast Rigatoni Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A twist on classic pot roast, this dish is filling and satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

12 of 17

Beef & Barley Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

14 of 17

Fragrant Shredded Beef Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This stew has a simple list of ingredients, but plenty of great flavor thanks to flank steak, a cut that's known for its excellent meaty flavor. The flank is also known for its long grainy, and sometimes tough texture. In this stew the texture is a great asset--the meat shreds apart into tasty strips after it's cooked in the slow cooker. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

15 of 17

Beef Stew with Red Wine Gravy

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this slow cooker main dish recipe, beef, parsnips, carrots, and artichokes simmer in a wine-beef broth. Tomatoes, raisins, and vinegar further flavor the one-dish meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Southwest Steak and Potato Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Southwest Steak and Potato Soup is perfect for a cold winter day and easy to make. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and dinner will cook itself. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

17 of 17

Super-Simple Beef Stew

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beef stew meat, potatoes, carrots, and onion are simmered with cream of mushroom soup in this super simple, slow cooker beef stew recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh