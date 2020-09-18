17 Cozy Slow-Cooker Soups & Stews with Beef
Make a hearty dinner with these slow-cooker soup and stew recipes featuring beef. We pair beef with tons of vegetables like carrots, potatoes and mushrooms to create a filling meal. And the best part about these recipes is that your slow-cooker does most of the work for you! So sit back, relax and enjoy flavorful recipes like Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew and Beef-Vegetable Soup.
Slow-Cooker Beef-Barley Soup with Red Wine & Pesto
Hearty, thick, rich--this is just how a winter soup should be. The meat and carrots become tender yet retain their texture, and the kale offers freshness. Garnish each serving of this slow-cooker beef and barley soup with additional pesto and fresh basil and oregano sprigs, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew
Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Slow-Cooker Beef Stew
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Spaghetti Lover's Soup
This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Beef Stew with Garlic-Thyme Sour Cream
Start this slow-cooker beef stew before you leave for work and you'll arrive home to a delicious and hearty meal. All you'll need to do is whip up the garlic-thyme sour cream topping, and it will be ready to eat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Borscht
Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Flemish Beef Stew
For this slow-cooker interpretation of Carbonnades Flamandes, a Flemish stew made with beer, if you can't find a brown ale, use a strong, dark beer (but not a stout). Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006
Beef-Vegetable Soup
Less than 30 minutes of prep is all that's needed before this beef and vegetable soup goes into the slow cooker. It's a warm, hearty, one-bowl meal for fall and winter nights. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Beef-Mushroom Stew
The sweet-tart combination of vinegar and molasses brings out the flavor of the beef in this slow cooker stew recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Beef Stew with Ravioli
To keep this stew on the lean side, trim the stew meat yourself, or purchase stew meat that is labeled lean. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pot Roast Rigatoni Stew
A twist on classic pot roast, this dish is filling and satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Beef & Barley Soup
There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew
The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fragrant Shredded Beef Stew
This stew has a simple list of ingredients, but plenty of great flavor thanks to flank steak, a cut that's known for its excellent meaty flavor. The flank is also known for its long grainy, and sometimes tough texture. In this stew the texture is a great asset--the meat shreds apart into tasty strips after it's cooked in the slow cooker. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006
Beef Stew with Red Wine Gravy
In this slow cooker main dish recipe, beef, parsnips, carrots, and artichokes simmer in a wine-beef broth. Tomatoes, raisins, and vinegar further flavor the one-dish meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Southwest Steak and Potato Soup
This Southwest Steak and Potato Soup is perfect for a cold winter day and easy to make. Simply combine all ingredients in a slow cooker and dinner will cook itself. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Super-Simple Beef Stew
Beef stew meat, potatoes, carrots, and onion are simmered with cream of mushroom soup in this super simple, slow cooker beef stew recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine