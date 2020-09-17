31 Cozy Turmeric Recipes for an Anti-Inflammatory Boost
Add some spice to your cooking with these turmeric recipes. Whether it's a drink, side dish or main course, turmeric is a flavorful addition to any meal. Turmeric can also be beneficial for your health as it contains a compound called curcumin, which has been known to help fight inflammation. Recipes like Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower and Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots highlight this healthy spice in a flavorful and creative way.
Turmeric-Roasted Cauliflower
Roasting cauliflower transforms it into a crispy, tender vegetable. A sponge for other flavors, cauliflower can absorb any spice mix or marinade you add, like this warm and toasty combination of turmeric, cumin and garlic. Serve as a simple side dish, or stir it into salads or grain bowls to add more plant power. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Anti-Inflammatory Golden Tonic
The momentum behind functional foods and wellness elixirs is at an all-time high. Expensive products are touted as having the power to do everything from restoring gut health to boosting immunity and fighting inflammation, but their health claims are often backed by little solid science. So instead of pricy supplements, we're mixing up a more affordable antidote that's both healthy and homemade. A tonic, by definition, is a combination of ingredients that have the potential to enhance or restore health. While this tonic (or any tonic) is not a cure-all remedy, consuming more anti-inflammatory foods--like the ones found in this tonic--over time may only not only ease current symptoms (such as fatigue, joint pain and chronic bloating), but it may also reduce the risk of future diseases and slow aging. The combination of green tea, herbs, honey, apple-cider vinegar and spices also makes for a tasty and refreshing beverage! Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Easy Chicken Tikka Masala
It's hard to believe you can get such a full-flavored, deeply spiced chicken tikka masala in just 30 minutes, but we did it! And, like the title says, this classic chicken tikka masala recipe really is as easy as it gets. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Chopped Veggie Grain Bowls with Turmeric Dressing
In about 10 minutes, you can prep a week's worth of lunches using 4 simple ingredients from your local specialty grocery store. To minimize prep, we're taking advantage of prechopped fresh veggie mix and frozen quinoa (which heats in the microwave in under 5 minutes). These crunchy chopped salad bowls are high in fiber but lower in calories, making them perfect for those following a reduced-calorie diet. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce
How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Ginger-Turmeric-Carrot Shots
This refreshing shot captures the sweetness of carrots and coconut water, with a slight hint of heat from fresh ginger. If your blender is big enough, this would be easy to double and have in your fridge, ready when you are. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Lamb & Beef Balti
Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Flat-Belly Soup
This vegan soup recipe is chock-full of colorful vegetables. All those veggies give this soup plenty of fiber, upping the satisfaction factor while keeping calories low, which can aid in weight loss and lead to--yes--a flatter belly. Vibrant turmeric adds a golden color to the flavorful broth, while cumin and ginger give it a bright, fresh finish. And the best part? This healthy soup recipe takes only 20 minutes, start to finish! Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas
This fragrant turmeric rice bowl topped with leftover spiced roasted root vegetables and chickpeas is inspired by flavors from India for an easy, vegetarian dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Chicken Massaman Curry with Turmeric Brown Rice
Massaman curry is a traditional Thai-style curry, popular for being milder in flavor and rich in taste. When students in Georgia were challenged to use local ingredients to come up with a creative dish that could be easily made in cafeterias, this recipe was a finalist. The kids wanted to cook their rice in milk with turmeric to give it a creamy texture and golden color, but they swapped in rice milk to keep the dish dairy-free. Regular milk works just as well. Adapted from Georgia Farm to School. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Vegan Pumpkin Soup
This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Mustard-Crusted Potatoes
This simple potato side dish really delivers on taste. A mix of Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes (you could also use red new potatoes or fingerlings) are roasted in a scrumptious mustard-turmeric sauce and coated with mustard seeds and coriander seeds which form a nice crust. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Easy Saag Paneer
The paneer cheese in this fast and easy dinner doesn't melt when it cooks. It browns instead, giving a toothsome texture to this Indian classic packed with spinach and spices. Serve over brown basmati rice to round out this healthy meal. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Turmeric Latte
Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Slow-Cooker Shrimp & Chorizo Paella
Paella is an iconic Spanish dish made with rice, seasonings and various meats or seafood, depending on the paella type. Our slow-cooker paella recipe features shrimp, brown rice, turmeric, a host of vegetables and Spanish chorizo--not to be confused with Mexican chorizo, which isn't dried or cured like the Spanish variety. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup
Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995
Golden Milk Frappe
This frappe harnesses the flavor power of a turmeric spice mixture for a cool treat. The golden-milk spice mix is combined with kefir, coconut milk and honey before being whirred together for a frothy delight. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Chickpea Salad with Broccoli & Golden Milk-Poached Chicken
Poaching chicken in turmeric-infused milk for this healthy salad recipe yields tender results with a golden hue. Bright yellow turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional Indian medicine. The early spice's potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin, shows promise in fighting certain cancers, including breast, pancreatic, colorectal, lung and prostate. (See Tip to learn more about turmeric's health benefits.) Don't toss the cooking liquid: some of it goes into the salad dressing and you can use what remains to cook grains or as a soup base. Make sure to use whole milk and don't go beyond a bare simmer, otherwise it may curdle. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Golden Turmeric Latkes with Applesauce
These crispy-on-the-outside-and-tender-on-the-inside latkes are delicious paired with a subtly spicy clove-scented applesauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010
Doro Alicha (Chicken with Onions & Spiced Butter Sauce)
This milder version of the classic Ethiopian chicken stew, doro wot, trades hot berbere spice for a mild turmeric sauce heady with ginger and garlic. Serve with injera for mopping up the sides of the bowl. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie
Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Spicy Roasted Indian Eggplant (Bhartha)
This spicy eggplant dish, popular in India and Pakistan, can be eaten hot or at room temperature. Serve with brown basmati rice and naan. Save leftovers if you can; the dish tastes better on day two when all the flavors have had a chance to meld. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Vegan Cauliflower "Egg" Salad
Cauliflower stands in for hard-boiled eggs in this healthy vegan recipe. Serve over a bed of greens or on whole-wheat toast for an easy open-face sandwich.
Moroccan Lentil Soup
Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2013
Jakarta-Style Savory Rice Porridge (Bubur Ayam Betawi)
We cut down the cooking time for this healthy chicken stew by fortifying store-bought broth with chicken and aromatics and then using the flavorful liquid to both simmer the rice and make the gravy. Try subbing 5 fresh curry leaves if you can't find the Indonesian bay leaves. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Jamaican Beef Patties
Patties are Jamaican fast food, a golden-yellow crust encasing a spicy beef, shrimp, chicken or vegetable filling. Traditional versions use butter, shortening, lard--or a combination of the three--to make the flaky crust. A blend of butter and canola oil cuts saturated fat with equally delicious results. The patties keep very well, so consider making a double batch to freeze for your own "fast-food" lunches. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010
Mango-Ginger BBQ Chicken
Here, we blend classic barbecue sauce ingredients--ketchup and vinegar--with mango, ginger, Chinese five-spice and turmeric, for a sweet and fragrant glaze for grilled BBQ chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Chickpeas with Peppers & Eggs
This easy vegetarian recipe incorporates a vibrant array of spices, including cumin seeds, turmeric, and smoked paprika. If you can't find an Anaheim chile, substitute a half to a whole jalapeño pepper, depending on your spice tolerance. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2019
Slow-Cooker Squash, Millet & Lentil Dal with Herbed Yogurt
This slow-cooker dal recipe has a range of pleasing textures: red lentils and millet break down as they cook, and the toor dal, which are split pigeon peas, stay toothsome. Look for all three ingredients at Indian markets or natural-foods stores. The crock pot does most of the work for this healthy vegetarian recipe, and a quick herbed yogurt added just before serving brightens up the flavors. Bonus: Both the dal and the yogurt can be made ahead and the leftovers are wonderful. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019