16 Peanut Noodle Recipes
Make a delicious peanut noodle recipe for dinner tonight. Peanut butter turns into a creamy sauce that coats these noodles and vegetable "noodles." Peanuts are packed with healthy fats and protein to help keep you satisfied for longer. You can also add some chopped peanuts for an added crunchy texture, too. Recipes like Thai Peanut Curry Noodles and Spaghetti Squash Peanut Noodles with Chicken are a filling, flavorful and savory choice for dinner tonight.
Pantry Peanut Noodles
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.
Thai Peanut Curry Noodles
Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad
This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Spaghetti Squash Peanut "Noodles" with Chicken
Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, adds a hint of warmth and the suggestion of sweetness to this healthy chicken recipe. It's great on just about anything you grill or roast, so it's worth keeping in your spice cabinet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken
You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Roasted Tofu & Peanut Noodle Salad
Top this vegetarian noodle salad recipe, which is tossed with loads of veggies and ample peanut sauce, with chopped roasted peanuts for added crunch and protein. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Thai-Inspired Peanut Shrimp Noodles
This healthy peanut shrimp noodle recipe comes together in a flash, thanks to cooked shrimp and a handful of crunchy veggies. Look for precooked cocktail shrimp in the seafood section of your grocery store. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Peanut Noodles with Chicken and Vegetables
Leftover chicken and frozen veggies make this whole-grain peanut noodle recipe quick and easy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chinese Crispy Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce
This peanut-tofu noodles dish is inspired by chow mein, a Chinese-American dish featuring fried noodles. Pan-crisping the noodles here mimics the crunch of the traditional dish, but limits the saturated fat. Look for Chinese noodles or lo mein noodles in the Asian or international aisle of major grocery stores. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Peanut-Coconut Shaved Carrot Noodles
Thinly shaved carrots stand in for wide rice noodles in this Thai-inspired low-carb "noodle" dish. Try using red, purple, or yellow carrots for a colorful twist. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005
Peanut-Cilantro Chicken Pasta
The peanuts in this flavorful Thai-inspired chicken and pasta dish contain a wealth of monounsaturated fats. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Thai-Style Noodles
Topped with chopped peanuts and fresh cilantro, this Thai noodle bowl is sure to satisfy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Glass Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce
Ginger, edamame, and peanuts complete this healthy take on Pad Thai noodles. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken-Peanut Stir-Fry
There's no need to order take-out when you can make this delicious meal at home. Using a ready-made broccoli slaw mix means there's less vegetable prep time, so this chicken stir-fry with citrus-peanut sauce will be on your table that much faster. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl
With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.