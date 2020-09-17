16 Peanut Noodle Recipes

Updated July 30, 2021

Make a delicious peanut noodle recipe for dinner tonight. Peanut butter turns into a creamy sauce that coats these noodles and vegetable "noodles." Peanuts are packed with healthy fats and protein to help keep you satisfied for longer. You can also add some chopped peanuts for an added crunchy texture, too. Recipes like Thai Peanut Curry Noodles and Spaghetti Squash Peanut Noodles with Chicken are a filling, flavorful and savory choice for dinner tonight.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Pantry Peanut Noodles

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They're delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still thriving in your garden or hanging out in your crisper.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

3 of 16

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Advertisement

4 of 16

Spaghetti Squash Peanut "Noodles" with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, adds a hint of warmth and the suggestion of sweetness to this healthy chicken recipe. It's great on just about anything you grill or roast, so it's worth keeping in your spice cabinet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

5 of 16

Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

6 of 16

Roasted Tofu & Peanut Noodle Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top this vegetarian noodle salad recipe, which is tossed with loads of veggies and ample peanut sauce, with chopped roasted peanuts for added crunch and protein. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Thai-Inspired Peanut Shrimp Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy peanut shrimp noodle recipe comes together in a flash, thanks to cooked shrimp and a handful of crunchy veggies. Look for precooked cocktail shrimp in the seafood section of your grocery store. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

8 of 16

Peanut Noodles with Chicken and Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Leftover chicken and frozen veggies make this whole-grain peanut noodle recipe quick and easy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

9 of 16

Chinese Crispy Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This peanut-tofu noodles dish is inspired by chow mein, a Chinese-American dish featuring fried noodles. Pan-crisping the noodles here mimics the crunch of the traditional dish, but limits the saturated fat. Look for Chinese noodles or lo mein noodles in the Asian or international aisle of major grocery stores. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Peanut-Coconut Shaved Carrot Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Thinly shaved carrots stand in for wide rice noodles in this Thai-inspired low-carb "noodle" dish. Try using red, purple, or yellow carrots for a colorful twist. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018

11 of 16

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

12 of 16

Peanut-Cilantro Chicken Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The peanuts in this flavorful Thai-inspired chicken and pasta dish contain a wealth of monounsaturated fats. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Thai-Style Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with chopped peanuts and fresh cilantro, this Thai noodle bowl is sure to satisfy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

14 of 16

Glass Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ginger, edamame, and peanuts complete this healthy take on Pad Thai noodles. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 of 16

Chicken-Peanut Stir-Fry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There's no need to order take-out when you can make this delicious meal at home. Using a ready-made broccoli slaw mix means there's less vegetable prep time, so this chicken stir-fry with citrus-peanut sauce will be on your table that much faster. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next