16 Diabetes-Friendly Soups Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Make a delicious soup with these recipes appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. These soups meet the guidelines for lower saturated fat, sodium and carbohydrates, so you can easily eat healthy. Plus, you can whip up a pot of these soups in just 30 minutes or less. Soups like Salmon Chowder and Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens are filling, warm and a tasty choice for tonight.
Chicken & White Bean Soup
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Salmon Chowder
The flavor of this salmon chowder is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctively different and appealing character to the soup. Even if you don't keep instant mashed potatoes in your pantry, it's worth picking some up for this soup. They give the soup a thick, chowder texture without any heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup
Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens
Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto
This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup
This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Easy Butternut Squash Soup
Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup
This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls
Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Alphabet Soup
Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Italian Egg-Drop Soup
Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Cauliflower Soup
A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Curried Squash & Chicken Soup
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
Green Curry Vegetable Soup
In this very easy Thai noodle soup recipe, just pour hot curry-flavored broth over pasta and veggies. The vegetables keep their crunch and you get a quick, satisfying soup. Feel free to add chicken, shrimp or tofu for an extra bit of protein, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Seaweed & Tofu Soup
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Curried Corn Bisque
Frozen vegetables are perfect for making soups and we particularly like the fresh flavor of frozen corn. This thick, satisfying soup gets a spicy kick from curry powder and hot sauce, but it's still on the mild side--add more hot sauce to turn the heat up as much as you like. Serve with a squeeze of lime or a dollop of plain yogurt and chopped scallions. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005