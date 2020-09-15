16 Diabetes-Friendly Soups Ready in 30 Minutes or Less

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD September 15, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Make a delicious soup with these recipes appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. These soups meet the guidelines for lower saturated fat, sodium and carbohydrates, so you can easily eat healthy. Plus, you can whip up a pot of these soups in just 30 minutes or less. Soups like Salmon Chowder and Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens are filling, warm and a tasty choice for tonight.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Chicken & White Bean Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Salmon Chowder

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The flavor of this salmon chowder is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctively different and appealing character to the soup. Even if you don't keep instant mashed potatoes in your pantry, it's worth picking some up for this soup. They give the soup a thick, chowder texture without any heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

3 of 16

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Advertisement

4 of 16

Hearty Tomato Soup with Beans & Greens

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Garlicky kale and creamy white beans elevate simple canned tomato soup into a 10-minute lunch or dinner that really satisfies. Use a soup with tomato pieces for a heartier texture. Look for a brand that's low- or reduced-sodium, with no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

5 of 16

Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fragrant, Italian-flavored soup takes advantage of quick-cooking ingredients--boneless, skinless chicken breast, bagged baby spinach and canned beans. It features a simple homemade basil pesto swirled in at the end to add a fresh herb flavor. If you are very pressed for time, you can substitute 3 to 4 tablespoons of a store-bought basil pesto. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

6 of 16

Quick Creamy Tomato Cup-of-Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This 3-ingredient easy soup recipe is perfect for a satisfying and healthy afternoon snack or a quick lunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

8 of 16

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

9 of 16

Vietnamese-Style Beef and Noodle Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a quick version of pho, a fresh and satisfying Vietnamese noodle soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Alphabet Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recite your ABC's while you enjoy this kid-friendly soup that you can feel good about serving--it's packed with healthy vegetables. If you can't find alphabet noodles, any small pasta (like orzo) will work. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

11 of 16

Italian Egg-Drop Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Italian egg-drop soup, Stracciatella, is traditionally a light soup made with just chicken broth, eggs and herbs. We added pasta, chickpeas and arugula to turn it into a meal. Serve with: Garlic bread and Caesar salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

12 of 16

Cauliflower Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Curried Squash & Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.

14 of 16

Green Curry Vegetable Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this very easy Thai noodle soup recipe, just pour hot curry-flavored broth over pasta and veggies. The vegetables keep their crunch and you get a quick, satisfying soup. Feel free to add chicken, shrimp or tofu for an extra bit of protein, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017

15 of 16

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Curried Corn Bisque

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Frozen vegetables are perfect for making soups and we particularly like the fresh flavor of frozen corn. This thick, satisfying soup gets a spicy kick from curry powder and hot sauce, but it's still on the mild side--add more hot sauce to turn the heat up as much as you like. Serve with a squeeze of lime or a dollop of plain yogurt and chopped scallions. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh