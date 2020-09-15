25 Apple and Cinnamon Recipes That Feel Like Fall on a Plate
Celebrate a classic fall duo with these apple and cinnamon recipes. The combination of fruit and spice will leave your kitchen smelling warm and delicious. Plus, the duo is also good for you, with apples being full of fiber and cinnamon helping with steadier blood sugar. Recipes like Apple-Cinnamon Cake and Crispy Smashed Apples with Cinnamon Sugar are healthy, comforting and the perfect treats to make for breakfast or dessert.
Crispy Smashed Apples with Cinnamon Sugar
Toasted pecans, brown sugar and cinnamon combine in a crunchy, nutty topping for these apples. Smashing the fruit helps create a crispy edge. Serve these apples warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Pie
Instead of topping your apple pie with a full crust, cover the dough in cinnamon sugar, roll it up and slice it like cinnamon rolls to make beautiful cinnamon swirls to top the pie. The fragrant cinnamon bun-like topping makes homemade apple pie even more special! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Fried Apple Pie Rolls
In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Slow-Cooker Chai Apple Butter
Seasoned with spices inspired by chai tea, this slow-cooker apple butter can be slathered on your favorite toast, served with a fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Spiralized Apple Crisp
Use a spiralizer to skip the peeling and slicing in this easy apple crisp recipe. Plus the noodly texture of this gluten-free fruit dessert is a fun adaptation of traditional versions. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2016
Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast
This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Cinnamon Cake
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Apple Cider Doughnuts
These doughnut-shaped cakes are flavored with apple cider and glazed with maple syrup. If you do not have a mini Bundt pan, you can use a regular Bundt pan and make a coffee cake; bake it in a 375°F oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars
These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
This one-pan puffy oven-baked pancake recipe will wow brunch guests. Make it your own by swapping out the apple for pear slices, or switch up the spices and try cardamom or ginger in place of the cinnamon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Apple Crème Brûlées
Impress your guests with this fruity version of crème brûlée, made with low-fat Greek yogurt instead of heavy cream, and baked over apples flavored with cinnamon and cardamom. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Miso Apple Bars
Miso is not just for soup! This fermented bean paste's rich umami flavor balances the sweetness in this apple dessert recipe. More ways to use miso: whisk into a dressing or stir into sautéed vegetables with a bit of butter too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Apple Cupcakes with Cinnamon-Marshmallow Frosting
Shredded apple replaces some of the oil and keeps the cake moist in these cinnamon-spiked cupcakes. There is a generous amount of fluffy marshmallow frosting to mound or pipe on top for a festive look. Be sure to frost them right after you make the frosting--it stiffens as it stands and becomes more difficult to spread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain apple-cinnamon pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Warm Spiced Apples
There's nothing better than the scent of cinnamon, nutmeg, and apples cooking on the stove. Try this 20-minute recipe the next time you're in need of a quick dessert! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cinnamon-Sugar Dusted Apple Cider Donuts
Fluffy and light with a warm cinnamon flavor, you'll be craving these homemeade donuts (with a hot cup of coffee) all fall! Because apple cider can be harder to find year-round, take advantage of when it's "in season." Don't forget to make a few extra batches and freeze the donuts to enjoy when cider isn't available. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Lattice-Topped Apple Pie
Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Nachos
In this healthy appetizer (or dessert) recipe, apples make the base for a cinnamon-honey yogurt sauce, chocolate chips, granola and blueberry topping. Feel free to swap out the toppings for whatever you have on hand-coconut, nuts and seeds all make delicious options. Source: EatingWell.com October 2016
Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Vegan Apple Pie
Make classic apple crumb pie vegan-friendly with this easy dairy-free flour crust. Take your dessert to the next level by whipping up a can of coconut cream into vegan whipped cream to dollop on top. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2016
Apple-Spice Cake
Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each serving of this cake is chock full of chopped apple. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spiced Apple Bread Pudding
This silky apple dessert recipe--a spiced apple bread pudding made with apple cider in place of the usual custard--gets a double hit of apple flavor from both the cider and plenty of sliced tart apples. Mace, the lacy red spice that coats the nutmeg fruit, adds a particularly lovely floral note, but you can substitute nutmeg if you don't have any mace on hand. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Maple-Cinnamon Applesauce
Turn fresh fall apples into delicious maple-and-cinnamon-spiked homemade applesauce with this easy recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009