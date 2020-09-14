Our Best Healthy Recipe Makeovers from the Last 30 Years
Over the past three decades, EatingWell has strived to take your favorite recipes and make them healthier. Whether that's cutting back on butter or oil, making something steamed instead of fried or swapping ingredients to fit your dietary needs, our goal is to provide recipes that are as good for you as they are delicious. And in honor of our 30th anniversary, we took existing recipes and made them even healthier the second time around. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1995; October 2020 30th Anniversary
French Silk Pie
This French silk pie recipe deviates from tradition for a lighter version. Butter and sugar are traded for dates and canola oil in the crust, while the chocolate filling has less egg and butter and is thickened with gelatin. The tasty secret is a shot of coffee that enhances the pie's chocolate flavor without giving it a detectable coffee flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Picnic Oven-Fried Chicken
This oven-fried chicken recipe gives you all the deep-fried flavor and crunch without all the oil. Removing the skin and using our tried-and-true "oven frying" method, where we bread the chicken and then coat it with cooking spray before baking at high heat, eliminates 92 calories and 2 g of saturated fat per serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005; October 2020 30th Anniversary
Carrot Cake with Candied Carrot Curls
Our 30th anniversary deserved a cake, and what cake better represents EatingWell than one with vegetables? While many homemade carrot cakes include pineapple in the batter, we made a jammy filling with it instead to tuck between the layers. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020
Broccoli, Beef & Tater Tot Hotdish
Hotdish may be a Minnesota tradition but everyone, everywhere, should add this cheesy casserole to their fall dinner rotation. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October 2020