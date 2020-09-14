Our Best Healthy Recipe Makeovers from the Last 30 Years

Over the past three decades, EatingWell has strived to take your favorite recipes and make them healthier. Whether that's cutting back on butter or oil, making something steamed instead of fried or swapping ingredients to fit your dietary needs, our goal is to provide recipes that are as good for you as they are delicious. And in honor of our 30th anniversary, we took existing recipes and made them even healthier the second time around. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.