30 Casserole Recipes Perfect for Sunday Dinner

End your weekend with a comforting casserole. These casserole recipes are full of healthy vegetables like eggplant, zucchini and sweet potatoes and proteins like chicken and ground beef. Everyone in your family will be a fan of these dishes, and there will be plenty of leftovers to enjoy throughout the week. Recipes like Chicken Tamale Casserole and Cabbage Roll Casserole are warm, delicious and can be paired easily with a side salad to round out the meal.