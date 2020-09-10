24 Easy One-Pot Dinners Ready in 25 Minutes or Less

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD September 10, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

You can make a quick and delicious dinner tonight with these one-pot recipes. These dinners come together in just 25 minutes or less. Plus, you'll only have one pot or skillet to clean up when you're done. Recipes like One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry are healthy, filling and perfect for nights when you need a great meal fast.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

3 of 24

Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Green Pepper, Pineapple & Bacon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sweet, spicy and super-easy shrimp-and-vegetable stir-fry starts with a very small amount of bacon in the wok, which creates drippings that add tons of smoky flavor to the vegetables and shrimp that go in next. Keep the salt in check by using reduced-sodium tamari sauce. To complete this easy healthy dinner, add cooked brown rice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Advertisement

4 of 24

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

5 of 24

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

6 of 24

One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Forget the fuss: this one-pot meal has it all--garlic, shrimp, vegetables and plenty of fresh basil. Cleanup after this healthy dinner is a breeze and it's quick too, done in less than 30 minutes. Once you get comfortable with this weeknight recipe, get creative by substituting zucchini for the summer squash and swapping out the Brussels sprouts for broccoli or cauliflower. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Creamy Parmesan Garlic Mushroom Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A rich and creamy sauce coats chicken breasts in this quick and comforting dinner. If you don't have chicken cutlets (thin-sliced boneless chicken breast) on hand, you can make your own by slicing two 8-ounce chicken breasts in half horizontally. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

8 of 24

Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

9 of 24

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Homemade Chicken Ramen Noodle Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Transform canned chicken noodle soup into quick ramen bowls by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

11 of 24

Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

12 of 24

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Jackfruit Sloppy Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Meaty jackfruit makes these vegan sloppy Joes rich and filling. Jackfruit, a starchy tropical fruit, is mildly nutty and sweet, a blank canvas for a warm and spicy sauce like the one for this quick meat-free sandwich. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

14 of 24

Shrimp Tofu Noodles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Watching your carb intake? This 20-minute recipe is one you'll want to try. We've paired shrimp with a time-saving store-bought fresh vegetable medley and a zesty homemade sauce and served it over tofu noodles. These noodles are gluten-free, so they're lower in carbs and have fewer calories than spaghetti. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 of 24

Chicken & Veggie Fajitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Time to clean out the fridge? These versatile skillet chicken fajitas are designed to work with whatever vegetables you happen to have on hand. The key is to slice all the veggies to approximately the same size so they cook evenly. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

17 of 24

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a superfast hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option. Ground turkey or even sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

18 of 24

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegetarian faux fried rice uses riced cauliflower in place of white or brown rice to pack in extra veggies and cut down on carbs. Chile-garlic sauce pumps up the heat, and fresh ginger adds a bright, warm bite. If you don't like the heat of the chile-garlic sauce, leave it out and add a bit more tamari or soy sauce for a rich, fermented tang. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018

20 of 24

Lemony Chicken and Green Beans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lightly breaded chicken and green beans are flavored with a scrumptious lemon-caper sauce in this quick 20-minute main dish recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

21 of 24

Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

23 of 24

Red Beans and Rice with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

24 of 24

One-Pot Greek Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish Mediterranean pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh