25 Cozy Soup Recipes for Healthy Blood Pressure
Make one of these delicious soup recipes for dinner tonight. These soups are low in saturated fat and sodium, which is great if you're looking to follow a healthy blood pressure diet. We pack these recipes with ingredients like potatoes, beans and legumes, which are great for managing your blood pressure. Recipes like Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup and Southwest Salmon Chowder are healthy, filling and have at least 20% of your daily potassium needs.
Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Pesto Chicken & Cannellini Bean Soup
This healthy, Italian-inspired chicken soup recipe is loaded with fiber-rich vegetables and beans and gets an extra boost of flavor from a swirl of pesto at the end. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Curried Squash & Chicken Soup
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
White Bean Soup (Fassoulatha)
A simple, rich stew of white beans. Serve with Mediterranean Tuna Panini. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016
Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup
Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1995
Southwest Salmon Chowder
Perfect for a cold day, this salmon chowder is an excellent source of high quality lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. As an added bonus, this low-effort chowder can be prepared in less than an hour. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Moroccan Chicken & Sweet Potato Soup
This healthy chicken soup recipe gets bold Moroccan flavor from sweet potatoes, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and a touch of fiery harissa. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Turkey and Sweet Potato Chowder
Mashing the potatoes in this turkey and vegetable soup thickens it without adding carbs. Fat-free milk ensures low fat and low calories for this diabetic main dish. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup
A big bowl of this veggie-packed minestrone will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories--plus it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious skinny vegetable soup. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Pork & Green Chile Stew
Let your slow cooker work--while you're at work!--and come home to a delicious bowl of hearty stew for dinner. Full of potatoes, hominy, green chiles, and chunks of pork sirloin, this filling stew recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare in the morning. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Southwestern Vegetable Chowder
In this healthy vegetable chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened vegetable broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own creamy vegetarian chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Chilean Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde
This healthy vegetarian recipe is hearty and satisfying. Don't skip the parsley relish (salsa verde)--it's easy to make and lends a tangy accent that balances the flavors of the lentil stew. We prefer French green lentils for this stew, as they don't fall apart while cooking; however, regular brown lentils (found in most supermarkets) will also work. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Squash and Lentil Soup
After some quick prep, your slow cooker will do the rest of the work. This Indian-inspired, high-protein soup has sweet butternut squash, earthy brown lentils and garam masala, and will delight the whole family. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Beef Stew with Garlic-Thyme Sour Cream
Start this slow-cooker beef stew before you leave for work and you'll arrive home to a delicious and hearty meal. All you'll need to do is whip up the garlic-thyme sour cream topping, and it will be ready to eat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Three-Pepper Beef Stew
Cayenne pepper sauce, crushed red pepper and red sweet peppers add a spicy twist to this classic beef and potato stew. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Bread & Tomato Soup
Inspired by Tuscany's legendary pappa al pomodoro, this soup is a great way to use stale bread. The traditional version doesn't contain kale or a topping of squash and grape tomatoes, but why not? Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Quick Pork & Chile Stew
The potatoes in this quick, Tex-Mex-style pork stew are cooked until they are falling apart to add body to the stew. Poblano peppers vary in heat: if you want a stew without any heat, use 2 small green bell peppers in place of the poblanos. Serve with: Warm corn tortillas or cheese quesadillas. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010
Vegetable and Tofu Soup
Tofu has a reputation for being bland, but when marinated in Italian seasoning for up to four hours, it's anything but in this veggie-packed soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Provencal Vegetable Stew
Adding a splash of vinegar just before serving boosts the flavor of this vegetarian main dish. The beans and vegetables make the stew high in healthy fiber. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Alaskan Cod Chowder
In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Green Curry Vegetable Soup
In this very easy Thai noodle soup recipe, just pour hot curry-flavored broth over pasta and veggies. The vegetables keep their crunch and you get a quick, satisfying soup. Feel free to add chicken, shrimp or tofu for an extra bit of protein, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Pot Roast Rigatoni Stew
A twist on classic pot roast, this dish is filling and satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine