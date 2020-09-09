22 Easy Fall Dinners in 30 Minutes
Make a healthy dinner fast with these fall recipes. These recipes highlight seasonal produce like spaghetti squash, Brussels sprouts and apples. Whether you use your slow cooker or the oven, these dinners take just 30 minutes or less of active cooking time. Recipes like Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli are delicious, seasonal and perfect for tonight's menu.
Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
Get into the fall spirit with this one-pan gnocchi with a creamy pumpkin sauce. Some pumpkin and other squash sauces can be cloyingly sweet, but not this one--it's savory all the way, thanks to the bacon, garlic and thyme. Instead of being boiled, a package of store-bought gnocchi--one of our favorite convenience products--is browned and crisped in a little bit of bacon fat. Then the sauce (made with canned pumpkin--another great convenience product) is prepared right in that same pan, so cleanup is minimal too. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy dinner that comes together in 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Pork & Green Chile Stew
Let your slow cooker work--while you're at work!--and come home to a delicious bowl of hearty stew for dinner. Full of potatoes, hominy, green chiles, and chunks of pork sirloin, this filling stew recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare in the morning. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta
This rustic stew cooks all day in the slow cooker so you can come home to a comforting, hot dinner. Not a fan of polenta? Try this healthy chicken dinner over pasta instead. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020
Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Stuffed Cabbage Soup
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan
This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables
This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Baked Frittata with Butternut Squash, Kale & Sage
This easy frittata recipe is full of fall flavors, thanks to creamy butternut squash, plenty of fresh sage, and earthy lacinato kale. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020
Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup
Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes
This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts
Taking a minute to sizzle some garlic in olive oil is a simple way to pep up the cheese sauce for this easy homemade mac and cheese, and the flavor plays well with the cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in this family-friendly pasta dish. This recipe is designed for you to make a big batch of the cheese sauce to use in different dishes: Stir it into pasta and veggies to make this pasta a one-pot dinner then use it for Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole later in the week (see Associated Recipes). Or simply serve it over your favorite steamed vegetables for an easy side dish. If you'd rather make just enough sauce for this pasta, simply cut the sauce amounts in half. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Curry Soup
This easy soup recipe mixes in allspice, curry powder, spicy chiles and ginger to give this pumpkin curry soup a Jamaican feel. While habanero is traditional, jalapeños provide a mellower kick. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Turkey-Apple Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash
Classic spaghetti and meatballs gets a major makeover in this 1-hour main dish recipe! Instead of regular pasta, we opt for low-calorie, low-carb spaghetti squash, and we switch out the beef meatballs with homemade turkey-apple meatballs, which are lower in saturated fat. It's a healthy meal your whole family will enjoy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Spaghetti Squash with Tomato Basil Sauce
Swapping spaghetti squash for pasta is a great way to cut back on carbs and calories in this saucy vegan dinner. Here, we have tossed the squash with a simple fresh tomato sauce. Jazz up the sauce with crushed red pepper flakes, Kalamata olives and/or capers, if you like. Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2018
Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"
Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Lamb & Lentil Shepherd's Pie
This twist on a traditional Shepard's Pie recipe uses lentils and is garnished with fresh mint. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Brat Burgers
A special slaw tops these light, tasty burgers. Make the slaw ahead, and serving the burgers will be a snap. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine