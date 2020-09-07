19 Easy Grilled Vegetable Sides
Need a last minute side dish? Make one of these easy grilled vegetable recipes. The grill will add a great smoky flavor to any of these vegetables. Dishes like Grilled Eggplant and Marinated Grilled Tomatoes are quick, flavorful and a great accompaniment to any meal.
Grilled Romaine with Avocado-Lime Dressing
Romaine lettuce takes on a nice charred, smoky flavor with a quick trip to the grill in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Avocado makes the dressing extra-creamy without any cream. Serve alongside grilled chicken or fish.
Grilled Eggplant
Master this simple grilled eggplant recipe and you'll have the foundation for all sorts of healthy summer dishes. Serve the eggplant slices as a side with grilled chicken, fish or meat; add grilled eggplant to a salad; stuff it into sandwiches; chop it and top pizza with it; stir it into pasta dishes or grain bowls--the possibilities are almost endless.
Easy Grilled Peppers
The method for making these grilled bell peppers is simple, straightforward and pretty much fail-proof. The dressing turns these easy grilled peppers into a delightful appetizer or tasty addition to a simple sandwich, but feel free to skip dressing them if you need plain grilled peppers for another recipe.
Mexican Corn (Esquites)
This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.
Marinated Grilled Tomatoes
The naturally sweet and slightly acidic flavor of tomatoes is amplified in this grilling recipe, thanks to the addition of garlic and shallot. This is the perfect recipe to use up a bumper crop of tomatoes--just try to use tomatoes that still have some firmness to them; if they are too soft, it will be hard to turn them. You'll want to serve this dish immediately, but any leftovers can be pureed and turned into a super tasty, fresh pasta sauce.
Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan
Grilled zucchini is one of the great food joys of summer. In this easy recipe, the crunchy, bright breadcrumbs offset the sweet, soft zucchini in the most delightful way. Serve this healthy side with grilled chicken, fish or shrimp or as part of a vegetarian summer meal. This recipe is easily doubled or tripled if you have a bumper crop of zucchini.
Baked Potatoes on the Grill
Ever wonder how to make baked potatoes on the grill? It's easy! Just wrap the potatoes in a double layer of foil (which keeps in the steam that cooks your potato) and transform your gas or charcoal grill into an oven. The result: a lightly smoke-flavored skin and a fluffy tender potato on the inside that you can flavor with a dollop of sour cream and your favorite seasonings.
Grilled Green Beans with Horseradish Ketchup
Grilled green beans? Absolutely! Make this grilled green beans with horseradish ketchup recipe in a grill basket if you have one, otherwise improvise with a piece of heavy-duty foil. Cook a steak or pork chops on the grill at the same time and dinner is done.
Grilled Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Honey-Balsamic Glaze
This lightning-fast side dish produces deliciously sweet Brussels sprouts, thanks to honey that caramelizes and crispy, salty bacon. They're so good your kids will even eat them! If the Brussels sprouts are hard to skewer, consider microwaving them a minute longer and then try skewering again. If you'd like to make this Brussels sprouts recipe vegetarian, simply omit the bacon.
Grilled Asparagus
Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.
Grilled Romaine with Feta
Next time you're preparing meat or fish on the grill, try this grilled salad recipe. Romaine lettuce is a perfect choice for grilling and it's ready in just a few minutes. Slightly charred and wilted, the taste is enhanced with a simple lemon dressing and a sprinkling of feta cheese.
Grilled Broccoli Wedges with Herb Vinaigrette
Lightly charring the broccoli then finishing over indirect heat allows the stems to get tender without becoming too burnt.
Grilled Okra & Hot Peppers
The fire of the grill creates a tender texture while infusing the okra with subtle heat in this easy okra recipe. You can adjust the level of spiciness in this side dish by choosing chiles that are either tame, incendiary or anywhere in between.
Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish
This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables.
Foil-Packet Corn with Sriracha-Mayo Drizzle
This Asian-inspired corn is one you'll want to add to your repertoire. We give instructions for grilling in a foil packet or directly on the rack. Both methods work great, but you'll get more charred bits with the direct grilling method. Sweet mirin cooking wine (find it with the Asian foods in large supermarkets) combines with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and lime zest for a glaze that's sweet, salty, garlicky and nutty. The Sriracha-mayo drizzle is a delicious finishing touch, with enough heat to perk up your palate; for less heat, reduce the amount of Sriracha to 1 teaspoon.
Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes
Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic.
Grilled Padrón Peppers with Sherry
Padrón peppers have a poblano-like flavor and can be as mild as a bell pepper or as fiery as a habanero (or anywhere in between). Serve the grilled peppers with other tapas, like cheese, salumi, olives and Marcona almonds.
Corn on the Cob Kebabs
Try this fun honey-mustard zucchini-wrapped corn on the cob side dish at your next barbeque.
Grilled Herbed Zucchini
This recipe is a delicious way to use squash and fresh herbs from the garden or a local farmer's market.
Grilled Kale Bundles with Sour Cherry-Chipotle Drizzle
For this healthy side dish recipe, kale bundles are grilled and topped with an easy sauce. "Enhancing" store-bought barbecue sauce with tart (or sour) cherry juice to make a drizzle nudges this side dish into the speedy category.