19 Easy Grilled Vegetable Sides

The naturally sweet and slightly acidic flavor of tomatoes is amplified in this grilling recipe, thanks to the addition of garlic and shallot. This is the perfect recipe to use up a bumper crop of tomatoes--just try to use tomatoes that still have some firmness to them; if they are too soft, it will be hard to turn them. You'll want to serve this dish immediately, but any leftovers can be pureed and turned into a super tasty, fresh pasta sauce.