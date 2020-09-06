22 Breakfast Recipes Using Pumpkin
Celebrate the fall season with these breakfast recipes featuring pumpkin. These pumpkin-packed recipes range from baked goods like muffins and breads to smoothies and pancakes. Whatever you make is sure to be delicious and will put you in an autumnal mood. Recipes like Easy Pumpkin Pancakes, Pumpkin Spice Bagels and Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats are flavorful, healthy and perfect for the cool weather.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2019
Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup
This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Layers of pumpkin and chocolate batter swirl together to make this equally beautiful and delicious quick bread. A big bonus: you'll use a whole can of pumpkin, so no leftover bits to worry about when making this healthy pumpkin bread. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats
With pumpkin, ricotta and a little maple, this easy overnight oats recipe tastes like dessert, but it's actually good for you! Plus, it's perfect for a quick, on-the-go healthy breakfast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Pumpkin Spice Bread
This pumpkin spice bread recipe is a snap to pull together. Pumpkin puree and maple syrup add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this healthy loaf stays moist and tender. This easy quick bread is finished off with a sweetened cream cheese spread over the top to complement the spices. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Pumpkin-Ricotta Pancakes
These fluffy pumpkin pancakes are topped with a honey, mint, and orange mixture. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles
Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Plenty of bittersweet chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices make this pumpkin bread recipe extra special. But this moist bread requires just 15 minutes of active prep time, so it doesn't have to be just a special-occasion treat. Serve it warm with a cup of coffee or a glass of milk. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2019
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Pumpkin Waffles
Don't limit yourself to just making these in the fall! Thanks to canned pumpkin, these waffles--made with gluten-free flours, protein powder and flaxseed meal--can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Banana Bread
Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie
This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Spiced Waffles with Pumpkin Cream
Stir up these spiced waffles with pumpkin cream for a special breakfast treat. Top with toasted hazelnuts for a finishing touch. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegan Pumpkin Bread
Flaxseed meal, which develops a gelatinous texture when mixed with water, replaces the eggs and provides structure to this moist, flavorful loaf. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Pumpkin Doughnuts
These festive pumpkin doughnuts are baked rather than fried. They hold well at room temperature for several hours, but are most delicious when they are still warm. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 1997
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles
These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins
A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996