16 One-Pot Dinners to Help Lower High Blood Pressure
These one-pot dinner recipes are a great choice if you're looking to maintain a healthy blood pressure. We focus on ingredients that have been associated with healthy blood pressure, including potatoes, spinach and beans. Recipes like Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi and Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew are healthy, delicious and make following a blood pressure-friendly diet easy.
Chicken Chili Verde
Prepared salsa verde adds tang to this fast weeknight chili recipe and pairs beautifully with the rich caramelized chicken and creamy beans. Don't shy away from the poblano peppers. They offer a mild heat but deliver a depth of flavor you can't find in regular green bell peppers. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble
Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Lime Pork Piccata with Garlic Kale & Gnocchi
Slices of pork tenderloin marinated in lime juice are the perfect accompaniment to an easy kale and gnocchi side. Add some steamed or roasted carrots to round out the meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sweet-Spiced Sirloin on Arugula with Skillet Corn
Perfect for a lunch or light dinner, this beef salad has a Southwestern flair. It's served over peppery arugula and dressed with a sauce that utilizes the pan-drippings, delivering extra flavor to the salad. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Mango-Chutney Chicken
Fruity mango chutney, zesty barbecue sauce, and a bit of curry powder are the secrets to success in this slow-cooker chicken recipe. They combine to form a delicious glaze on the chicken, which is served over a brown rice and fresh mango mixture. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill
This 20-minute salmon, asparagus, and new potato dinner for two is cooked in the microwave to save time. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Beef Skillet
This Italian-inspired beef, vegetable, and pasta dinner takes just 20 minutes to prep. Grab a glass of your favorite wine, sit back, relax, and enjoy the fragrant aromas that fill your kitchen as this one-skillet meal simmers on your stove. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sweet Asian Beef Stir-Fry
This Asian-inspired beef stir-fry recipe is loaded with crisp-tender vegetables and served over spaghetti with a sweet orange-teriyaki sauce. If you don't have spaghetti noodles in your pantry, substitute soba noodles, rice or quinoa. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Bread & Tomato Soup
Inspired by Tuscany's legendary pappa al pomodoro, this soup is a great way to use stale bread. The traditional version doesn't contain kale or a topping of squash and grape tomatoes, but why not? Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Mustard-Maple Chicken with Wild Rice Pilaf
This slow-cooker meal is simple to prepare and will elicit rave reviews from everyone at your table. The wild rice pilaf is started early in the slow cooker and followed up by the chicken and sweet and tangy maple-mustard sauce. It's a mouthwatering combination! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Caribbean-Style Pork Stew
This bean and pork stew recipe, spiced with peppery sweet ginger and piquant cumin, is rich in soluble fiber, which helps protect against heart disease. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Black Bean Chili
This filling black bean chili recipe is loaded with protein and ready in just 45 minutes. We've provided several variations for this recipe to suit your flavor and dietary preferences. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Pork with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
This simple Italian-inspired recipe combines pork shoulder with aromatic fennel. As the pork cooks, its juices drip down to flavor the sweet potatoes that are nestled in the bottom of the slow cooker. Serve with steamed green beans for a complete meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine