29 Apple Baked Goods That Will Make Your Kitchen Smell Amazing
Fill your kitchen with warming aromas thanks to these baking recipes with apples. We pair the fruit with cinnamon to create a classic fall flavor combination. Whether you use apple slices, applesauce or even apple butter, you can enjoy these recipes for breakfast or dessert. Baked goods like Apple Pie Cake and Caramel Apple Cookies are delicious, comforting and will become your new favorite way to use apples.
Apple Pie Cake
This easy apple pie cake, with a layer of tender apples cooked with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a crunchy oat streusel, is perfect as a fall dessert, or for breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea.
Apple-Pie Bread
This easy everyday apple-pie bread makes a great breakfast-on-the-go with a cup of coffee. The fragrant spices typical of apple pie and the tender bits of baked apple inside also make it worthy as a healthy after-dinner dessert. Enjoy it warm from the oven with a pat of butter or cream cheese or keep it on your counter for a tasty treat during the week. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Cinnamon Swirl Apple Pie
Instead of topping your apple pie with a full crust, cover the dough in cinnamon sugar, roll it up and slice it like cinnamon rolls to make beautiful cinnamon swirls to top the pie. The fragrant cinnamon bun-like topping makes homemade apple pie even more special! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast
Assembled the night before, this healthy breakfast casserole recipe features apples, cranberries and walnuts. Serve with pure maple syrup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Apple Puffed Oven Pancake
Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Caramel Apple Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love these fall caramel apple cookies. They are crisp on the bottom and chewy in the center with bits of apple and just a hint of spice. The caramel glaze takes them over the top! Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake
This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Cinnamon Streusel Fresh Apple Bars
These sweet, cinnamon-flavored apple bars are the perfect accompaniment for your afternoon cup of coffee or tea. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Cinnamon Cake
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples
This apple dessert marries the best parts of apple crisp with a baked apple to make an adorable and tasty sweet treat. Cooking an apple crisp inside an apple is a wonderful treat in summer with a scoop of ice cream, or in fall after an apple-picking trip. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Apple Coffee Cake
Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Crisp Apple Chips
Dust thin apple slices with sugar and apple pie spice and slowly bake until crisp for this kid-pleasing snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Crumble with Oats
Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream
Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Brown Butter Apple Pie
This homemade apple pie recipe has a simple and classic flavor, with fresh apples, spices and butter that's been sizzled until it's brown and nutty. The top crust is where you have the opportunity to add a touch of pizazz. Here we suggest cutting the dough into leaf shapes for an autumnal motif, but you could cut any shape you want. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Apple Spice Muffins
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Apple Cobbler
This easy apple cobbler recipe takes just 15 minutes of active time to prep, then it's a hands-off affair as it bakes up to bubbly goodness. Granny Smiths add a nice tartness to the cobbler and play nicely off the Honeycrisps. You could swap other sweet apples, such as Gala or Fuji, for the Honeycrisps. The part of the cake topping coming in contact with the apple mixture stays moist while the top gets crispy--the perfect combo of textures. Serve as-is or with vanilla ice cream for a classic fall dessert that can't be beaten. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Apple Dutch Baby Pancake
This one-pan puffy oven-baked pancake recipe will wow brunch guests. Make it your own by swapping out the apple for pear slices, or switch up the spices and try cardamom or ginger in place of the cinnamon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Lightened-Up Apple Dumplings
This old-school, comforting dessert will remind you of something your grandmother might make. Although the dough is healthier, thanks to whole-wheat flour, the pastry still comes out flaky and tender like a traditional dough would. The apples are the perfect texture and melt in your mouth, and the cream-yogurt mixture is the element that completes this dessert. Be sure to buy smaller apples; a bag of snacking apples--like the ones you would buy for your kids--are the perfect size for this recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Apple Spice Bars
These spiced apple bars are delicious when served shortly after baking. They're also perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Lattice-Topped Apple Pie
Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Oatmeal-Applesauce Cake
This hearty whole-grain cake is perfect for dessert or a snack. The applesauce imparts flavor and moisture while replacing some of the fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Dried Apples
This healthy oven-dried apple recipe is perfect if you want to make dried apples at home and don't have a dehydrator. Great for lunchboxes or as a snack, homemade dried apples are easy to make in the oven and are high in fiber and nutrients. To retain the fiber from the peels and to save time, we skip the step of peeling the apples first. We also skip coring--the star-shaped core makes a pretty shape in the center of each dried apple. For crispy apple chips, bake the apples about 1 hour more. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2013
Apple-Nut Wedges
This sweet apple dessert is served warm with a dollop of a yogurt-blend topping. For softer apple chunks, use MacIntosh apples. For firmer chunks, use Jonathan, Braeburn, Cortland or Empire. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Rustic Apple-Sweet Potato Tart
Using a combo of green- and red-skin apples gives the filling in this apple-sweet potato tart a pleasing touch of color. Look for Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin and Golden Delicious, as well as McIntosh, Empire and Braeburn varieties. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
No-Oat Apple Crisp
This simple oatless apple crisp gets its sweet topping from white whole-wheat flour, dark brown sugar and butter. Any sweet, firm apple will work. Experiment and mix and match to find your favorite fruit combo. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Apple-Spice Cupcakes
Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Date Cake
Stir up a quick cake featuring dates, pecans, and apples for a sweet treat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine