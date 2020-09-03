26 Chicken Salad Recipes You Can Prep Ahead

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD September 03, 2020
These chicken salad recipes are perfect for your weekly meal prep. Just roast or grill chicken in advance (or use a rotisserie chicken to make it even easier), toss it with some leafy greens and you'll have a filling lunch in no time. Recipes like Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken and Green Goddess Salad with Chicken are healthy, delicious and easily adaptable to whatever produce you have on hand.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

Chipotle Chicken, Halloumi & Grilled Romaine Salad

This dinner on the grill is ideal for the hottest days of summer when you can't bear to turn on the oven. A bright cilantro vinaigrette complements the smoky flavor from the chipotles and grilled vegetables, while grilled chicken and halloumi cheese add substance to this healthy salad recipe you'll want to put on heavy rotation all season. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

For a healthy variation on creamy chicken salad, we've replaced half the mayonnaise with basil pesto. Serve over greens or make it into a sandwich for a healthy lunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Avocado-Buttermilk Dressing

This herb-loaded green goddess-inspired dressing gets a color boost from creamy avocado. Make a double batch of this healthy salad dressing to keep on hand for salads throughout the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020

Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Asian-Style Chicken Salad Bowls

Everything you need (just 4 ingredients!) to prepare a week's worth of healthy, low-carb lunches can be found at your neighborhood grocery store. A bag of prechopped red and green cabbage serves as the crunchy low-carb base in these chicken salad bowls, which only require 10 minutes to assemble. Top with sesame-flavored almonds and a sesame dressing and you have one irresistible lunch you'll look forward to all week. Shopping at Trader Joe's? See Tip (below) for our product recommendations. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Kale & Chicken Caesar Salad with Parmesan Crisps

Replacing some of the romaine lettuce with massaged kale gives this classic Caesar salad a nutritional upgrade. The homemade Caesar dressing is rich and so flavorful you'll swear off bottled varieties. For an extra-delicious topping, bake the Parmesan into tempting cheese crisps called frico. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Any extra dressing is delicious served over grilled chicken or flaky white fish, such as cod or flounder.

 

Middle Eastern Salad Bowls with Farro & Chicken

We're pairing two shortcut products you can likely find at your local specialty grocery store--Middle Eastern bean salad and microwaveable farro--to add protein, fiber and satisfying texture to these high-protein lunch bowls. To cut down on prep time, we're also using preseasoned grilled chicken breasts from the refrigerated section, bottled balsamic vinaigrette and a few other ready-to-use ingredients to make these quick and easy meal-prep lunches. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps

Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

Shaving the vegetables for this easy salad recipe makes them deliciously tender-crisp without having to cook anything and helps them stand up to the bright homemade vinaigrette and salty Parmesan cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes). Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

This scrumptious and healthy salad combines elements of Caesar salad, pasta salad and chicken salad for an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes (and most of the prep can be done ahead). Use your blender to whip together the tangy buttermilk-based dressing, which would also be great on a salmon or chickpea salad. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Chicken & White Bean Salad

Zucchini and celery give this chicken-and-bean salad a nice crunch. We like serving it over a bed of slightly bitter escarole and radicchio, but any type of salad greens will work. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad

This salad comes together in a snap. Using leftover chicken, canned artichoke hearts, packaged shredded carrots and a ready-made veggie dip, this quick-and-easy salad will be on your table in just 15 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Lemon-Lime Chicken, Kale & Mango Salad

Hazelnuts, blueberries and fresh ginger are welcome additions to this kale and chicken salad. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

Grilled Chicken & Feta Greek Salad

Packed with seven kinds of veggies, this salad will make a dent in your daily vitamin recommendations. Top your veggies with lean juicy chicken, tangy feta, and roasted red pepper hummus. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018

Poached Chicken Salad

A healthier twist on a classic, this recipe uses Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise. Serve over fresh greens to make it a delicious lunch or simple dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

 

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

The next time you grill or broil chicken breasts, cook some extra pieces to use in this salad. Or if you prefer, pick up some packaged cooked chicken breast strips or cubes at the grocery store. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach, Asian Pear & Chicken Salad

Fragrant, crunchy Asian pears add a refreshing melon-like flavor to the healthy chicken salad recipe. Look for the large, brown, apple-shaped fruit in well-stocked supermarkets near other specialty fruit. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018

Chicken-Broccoli Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Packaged broccoli slaw shortcuts the prep for this honey-mustard chicken salad. Dried cherries add a pop of color and tart-sweetness. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Mushrooms, carrots and onions are roasted with garlic and fennel seeds in this roast chicken and quinoa salad. Preparing the quinoa with a little less water than is typical makes it cook more quickly and keeps it fluffier' perfect for soaking up the sherry-vinegar dressing in this salad. Serve with garlic-rubbed toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

