10 Easy No-Bake Cookie Recipes
Enjoy a sweet treat with these easy, no-bake cookie recipes. These cookies use ingredients like oats, peanut butter and chocolate to create a delicious combination. And the best part is that they don't require the use of your oven! Recipes like Caramel Delight Energy Balls and No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies are healthy and easy to make.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies
We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these--only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Vegan No-Bake Cookies
Almond butter and coconut oil melt together to bind these stovetop cookies without using any eggs. To take the flavor to the next level, try subbing in your favorite nut butter. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
Most raw cookie dough isn't safe to eat, but this recipe for vegan edible cookie dough is designed to be eaten raw. Canned chickpeas and nut butter form the base of this dough, making it healthy too! In this recipe, we roll the dough into little bite-size balls, perfect for snacking. Keep a stash in your freezer for a healthy treat. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019
Crispy Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy cookies--no baking required! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2020
Iced Lemon Cookie Energy Balls
Next time you have a Girl Scout Cookie craving, try these healthier no-bake cookies instead. Their bright and lemony flavor is balanced by sweetness from Medjool dates, and they're held together with millet and almond meal. Keeping the dough chilled and dusting your hands with confectioners' sugar will keep them from sticking to your hands while you shape them. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Coconut Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017
No-Bake Cookies
Your kids will love helping you make these peanut butter-graham treats. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2005
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make oatmeal-packed healthier peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017