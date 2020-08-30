27 Sunday Dinners with Ground Beef

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 30, 2020
Make a hearty and filling dinner this Sunday with one of these ground beef recipes. Not only is ground beef a budget-friendly ingredient, but it pairs well with a wide range of vegetables and grains to make a balanced dinner. Feel free to swap in ground turkey or chicken if you prefer. Recipes like Skillet Chili Mac and Taco-Stuffed Zucchini are healthy, delicious and a perfect way to end your weekend.

Taco-Stuffed Zucchini

These stuffed zucchini boats are filled with all your favorite taco ingredients like seasoned meat, cheese and avocado. They're perfect for a a low-carb alternative on taco night or a great kid-friendly way to sneak in more vegetables. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

American Goulash

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes

Meatloaf and potatoes cook together in your multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this weeknight-ready recipe. Cooking meatloaf in your pressure cooker keeps it nice and moist and, once assembled, the whole meal is cooked in just 20 minutes! Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Skillet Chili Mac

Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a superfast hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option. Ground turkey or even sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Enchilada Tostadas

It's easy to make your own lower-sodium enchilada sauce to add rich flavor to these fresh and light tostadas. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Sloppy Joe-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Take sloppy Joes to a new level with tender sweet potatoes standing in for the bun. Sweet potatoes pair perfectly with the tangy, flavorful filling of ground beef, black beans and spices. Chopped dill pickle sprinkled on top adds crunch to this quick weeknight dinner the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Easy Lasagna

This classic beef lasagna recipe is easy to make and will be ready to eat in just over an hour. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Looking for a pasta that's lower in carbohydrates? Look no further than spaghetti squash. Mix it with homemade meatballs and lower-sodium pasta sauce, and you will quickly love this healthy swap. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Kofta with Bulgur & Kale Salad

Whole grains take too long to cook, you say? Well, say hello to bulgur, which can be ready in less than 15 minutes. Try this Middle Eastern-inspired healthy dinner recipe topped with plain yogurt or store-bought tzatziki for an extra hit of creamy flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

One-Pot Cheesy Tex-Mex Pasta

This comforting one-pot pasta dish has a Southwestern kick. Chili powder and pico de gallo flavor the dish, while melted Mexican cheese adds a creamy finish. Top it with your favorite fixings like scallions, cilantro and sour cream, and serve it alongside a crisp green salad for an easy weeknight meal the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Farmers' Market Sliders

Grill up your veggie haul from the farmers' market and pile them on as toppings in this healthy burger recipe. Bell peppers work well too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

Cuban Beef Picadillo over Plantain Mash

Ground beef cooked with tomatoes and briny olives can be found all over Latin America. This is a favorite Cuban variation served over plantains, starchy vegetables that look like giant bananas. You can also serve the picadillo over rice or potatoes, so this easy dinner recipe is versatile too. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019

Grilled Taco Pizza

Grilling pizza mimics the rustic flavor of a wood-fired oven. It cooks fast, though, so make sure you have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go for speedy flipping and topping. For this grilled pizza recipe we've topped the pie with classic taco toppings, including beans and salsa. Once you've mastered the method, you can use it as a template for how to grill pizza--just swap out the taco ingredients for your favorite toppings. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans & Potatoes

Meatballs, green beans and potatoes happily coexist while roasting together on a large sheet pan. Seasoned with fresh rosemary and Italian seasoning and served with pasta sauce and Parmesan, this one-dish meal is one you'll want to make again and again. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Quesadillas al Greco

Surprise your taste buds with this Greek twist on the Mexican staple. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1996

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Mom's Chili

This healthy basic beef chili recipe is well worth doubling so you can throw a batch in the freezer. Serve topped with diced red onion, sliced scallions, shredded cheese and your favorite hot sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Grilled Beef-Mushroom Burgers with Quick Pickles

The secret to this super-juicy, tasty grilled burger? Sautéed mushrooms cooked with a little smoked paprika, garlic powder and sherry vinegar are mixed in with the beef. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Topping

In this easy shepherd's pie recipe, we keep the carbs in check by using creamy mashed cauliflower in place of mashed potatoes. The ground beef filling is cooked in the same skillet used for baking the pie, making assembly (and cleanup) a breeze. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

Chipotle Beef Tacos with Tomato-Avocado Pico de Gallo

These spicy chipotle tacos are the perfect choice for your next taco night. You can substitute ground turkey for the beef if you'd like, but either way, you'll want to make sure each bite includes a bit of the homemade pico de gallo. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Ground Beef Stroganoff

How do you get classic beef stroganoff on the dinner table in under an hour? Use ground beef instead of cubed steak. Ground beef cooks in a fraction of the time but is just as delicious in a creamy sauce with mushrooms and served over whole-wheat noodles. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

By Alex Loh