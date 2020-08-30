29 Egg Breakfast Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less
Make a quick and delicious breakfast with these egg recipes. Not only are eggs a great source of protein, but they also have nutrients like vitamin b12, iron and zinc. And if those health benefits weren't reason enough, these recipes only take 15 minutes or less to make. Recipes like Salsa Scrambled Eggs and Avocado & Arugula Omelet are healthy, tasty and the perfect way to start any morning.
Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet
This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Salsa Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Spanakopita Scrambled Egg Pitas
This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2020
Avocado & Arugula Omelet
Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast when you top an omelet with arugula and avocado. Serve with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers
Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs
Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Scrambled Eggs with Ramps & Bacon
In this healthy breakfast recipe, a small amount of bacon fat is enough to cook the ramps, shallots and eggs while adding amazing smoky flavor. This fast and easy recipe is quick enough for breakfast but also makes a satisfying supper when served with a green salad.
Egg & Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2008
Bacon & Egg in a Mug
Make this breakfast for one in 10 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg
In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Ham & Egg Breakfast Burrito
This breakfast burrito is quick to make and easy to eat. Ham, egg and a dash of hot sauce cook up into an omelet and get rolled up in a delicious high-fiber tortillafor some fun fork-free eating. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Waffle with Bacon, Fried Egg & Chives
Want a breakfast that's warm, filling and flavorful, but only have a few minutes? We've got you covered. Frozen waffles make a great breakfast option when you're crunched for time. Just toast a waffle and top it with bacon, a fried egg and chives (or any other herbs you have on hand) for a tasty breakfast that combines whole grains, healthy fat and protein to fuel your morning. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Open-Face Egg Sandwich
In this healthy open-face egg sandwich recipe, Swiss cheese and chives are gently folded into the beaten egg and layered with tomato on multigrain toast.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
High-Protein Breakfast Tacos
In this high-protein breakfast taco recipe, black beans, eggs and cheese are folded into corn tortillas and topped with your favorite salsa. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014
Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Bacon 'n' Egg Pockets
Scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon are normally eaten with a fork, but in this 15-minute recipe we serve them up sandwich style by loading the eggs, bacon, and Cheddar into a pita pocket--it's a delicious fork-free meal! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet
Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Avocado-Egg Toast
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs
Make a big batch of this healthy scrambled egg recipe and serve it with bagels for a fun brunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013
Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelet
In this satisfying healthy breakfast recipe, bacon and cheese are tucked into the omelet. The key to this omelet is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016