36 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Soups Perfect for Lunch
Try one of these filling soup recipes for lunch. These soups are packed with at least 15 grams of protein thanks to ingredients like chicken and turkey, while still being low in calories. Plus, you can easily make a big batch of these soups to freeze and enjoy at a later time. Recipes like Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale and Cuban Black Bean Soup are hearty, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.
Mediterranean Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
This slow-cooker chicken noodle soup fits nicely into the Mediterranean diet thanks to plenty of vegetables, lean chicken breast and whole-wheat pasta. Pair it with a salad and toasted whole-grain bread for an easy, healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Lasagna Soup
This quick and healthy lasagna soup recipe has all the comforting flavors of classic lasagna with plenty of tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage and lasagna noodles broken into bite-size bits. A dollop of ricotta cheese mixed with mozzarella and Parmesan adds a creamy finishing touch. Serve the soup with a green salad and crusty bread to sop up what's left in the bowl for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in under 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
This healthy, easy soup is loaded with vegetables, protein and fiber to keep you full and fueled. Serve this winter soup topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and a side of garlic toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019
Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack
Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Spring Green Soup with Chicken
Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Cuban Black Bean Soup
Unlike many black bean soups, this one is pepper-packed and leaves the beans intact for a more interesting texture. It's equally delicious served on its own or over rice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables
Thanksgiving turkey leftovers have never been so delicious. Wild rice adds a nutty flavor--plus extra protein and fiber--to this creamy, hearty soup. Try this easy, healthy turkey recipe to help you use your holiday extras. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas
Jazz up a can of soup by adding protein with chickpeas and flavor with curry powder. Stir in a little Greek yogurt to make it creamy. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley
Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup
Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Hearty Minestrone
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Taco Soup
We gave the plain old taco an easy, one-bowl makeover by turning it into soup! We garnish this zippy dish with pickled jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips, but feel free to mix it up with any of your favorite taco toppers. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2018
Turkey Meatball Soup
Homemade turkey meatballs are the star of this hearty soup. Full of spinach, macaroni and carrots and topped with grated Parmesan, this recipe takes just about an hour from start to finish. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Green Eggs & Ham Soup
Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Peanut & Shrimp Soup
This Moroccan-inspired soup is made with roasted butternut squash and tomatoes, flavored with creamy peanut butter, and topped with zesty shrimp and julienned carrots. It's a beautiful appetizer to serve to guests--and they'll love the taste! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Beef & Barley Soup
There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mulligatawny Soup
This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
White Bean-Sausage Soup
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Turkey & Bean Soup
Be creative with your holiday leftovers--there's more to after-Thanksgiving eating than cold turkey sandwiches. This simple turkey soup is loaded with cannellini beans, which add protein and fiber without adding calories. Enjoy this soup any time of the year by making our Herb-Roasted Turkey & Vegetables (see associated recipe), which makes enough for a meal as well as this soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas
Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Dilled Salmon & Asparagus Soup
This delicious salmon soup is a pleasing plethora of taste and texture. Roasted salmon and asparagus, delicious dill and fresh spinach form the base of the soup, and each bowl is served with a dollop of smooth sour cream, crunchy toasted rye croutons and cool, crisp cucumber pieces. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mexican-Style Turkey Soup
Red sweet pepper, winter squash and cilantro brighten up this spicy soup, making this Mexican-inspired one-dish meal the perfect family dinner. Accompany with a fresh fruit salad and warm crusty bread. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian-Style Lentil Soup
Having company and lacking dinner inspiration? This Italian-inspired lentil soup may be the answer. It uses ingredients you'd commonly have on hand (including frozen vegetables) and can be on the table in about an hour. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Italian Wild Rice Soup
Using a slow cooker to prepare this diabetic-friendly, Italian Wild Rice Soup makes this scrumptious recipe easy and low maintenance. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Meatball-Barley Soup
Homemade meatballs flavored with garlic and rosemary take center stage in this simple 1-hour soup recipe. Great Northern beans and barley add a healthy dose of protein and fiber to this hearty and filling dish. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Norma's Mushroom Barley Soup
Long-simmered marrow bones give this soup its luxurious flavor. The texture of the finished soup is hearty--bordering on a soupy risotto. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Pot Roast Soup
Plenty of veggies--and of course, meat and potatoes--guarantee that this ode to the classic Sunday supper will satisfy even the hungriest diners. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Smoky Chicken-Chile Soup with Tamale Dumplings
These pillowy, tamale-like dumplings made with masa harina are toothsome bites of cheesy, corny goodness. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Vegetable and Tofu Soup
Tofu has a reputation for being bland, but when marinated in Italian seasoning for up to four hours, it's anything but in this veggie-packed soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fish and Vegetable Soup
This one-pot, fish-based soup with vegetables is easy to prepare in a Dutch oven. It will be on the table in under an hour and requires minimal cleanup! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Southwestern Pinto Bean Soup
The flavor of this Mexican-style soup is kicked up a notch with a sprinkling of cilantro and a squirt of lime juice. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Split Pea Soup with Chorizo
For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017