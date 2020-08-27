Our 25 Best Spaghetti Squash Recipes
These spaghetti squash recipes are the best for a reason. Not only are they delicious and flavorful, but they're healthy too! Spaghetti squash is a great lower-carb and lower-calorie swap for grains like pasta or rice. We pack recipes like Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna and Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats with plenty of protein and vegetables to create dinners that are tasty and filling.
Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation. Serve with a green salad and a glass of Chianti for an easy, healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto
Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2019
Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats
Spaghetti squash stuffed with ground turkey taco filling, pico de gallo and chopped avocado is a fun alternative on family taco night. This recipe is sure to please the kids (omit the spices if your children are sensitive to spices) and perfect for a family dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash
Garlicky shrimp are served on top of buttery, cilantro-flecked spaghetti squash in this quick, healthy dinner recipe inspired by shrimp scampi. Pair with a side of sautéed greens, such as kale, collards or spinach. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
Thai Spaghetti Squash with Peanut Sauce
This gluten-free, vegan version of peanut noodles has a high protein content thanks to edamame and peanut butter. Spaghetti squash turns delicately sweet when roasted, which pairs wonderfully with the Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake
In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This healthy 5-ingredient spaghetti squash recipe is a satisfying low-carb alternative to taco night. If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 2 and stir 2 1/2 cups into the filling. Look for an enchilada sauce with less than 300 mg of sodium per serving, such as Hatch brand. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein
Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.
Lemon-Parmesan Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash
Cooking spaghetti squash in your Instant Pot is quick and easy. Here we dress Instant Pot spaghetti squash with olive oil, lemon zest and Parmesan cheese. Enjoy it as a simple side dish or, for a healthy vegetarian dinner, pair it with a spinach and white bean salad. This would also be lovely with shrimp or chicken. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini
In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
Vegan Pesto Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Low-carb spaghetti squash stands in for wheat noodles in this updated twist on a classic pesto pasta dish. Cashews lend richness to the pesto, while nutritional yeast, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes contribute satisfying umami to this vegan dinner recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Pizza-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Skip the dough and stuff all of your favorite pizza toppings into spaghetti squash boats for a fun and healthy dinner that'll please the whole family. We love the combination of mushrooms, bell peppers, pepperoni and mozzarella, but feel free to mix it up with your favorite pizza ingredients. You could throw in a bit of chopped cooked broccoli, for example, or add some olives or chopped artichoke hearts. And of course feel free to omit the pepperoni to make the dish vegetarian. Round out the meal with a simple salad. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Spaghetti Squash Peanut "Noodles" with Chicken
Chinese five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns, adds a hint of warmth and the suggestion of sweetness to this healthy chicken recipe. It's great on just about anything you grill or roast, so it's worth keeping in your spice cabinet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Broccoli & Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash
This low-carb, gluten-free take on fettucine Alfredo is lower in calories than classic versions, and it provides protein and extra vegetables thanks to a spaghetti-squash base. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls
Set yourself up for a week of super-satisfying lunches with these south of the border-style meal-prep bowls. We took one of our favorite recipes, Mexican Stuffed Acorn Squash (see Associated Recipes) and repurposed the filling into a tasty topping for low-carb spaghetti squash. The Mexican-inspired seasoning blend adds a lot of flavor easily, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and queso fresco finishes the dish. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2019
Vegan "Pancit Bihon" with Spaghetti Squash
Umami-rich shiitake mushrooms take the place of meat, and spaghetti squash strands stand in for the traditional rice noodles, in this riff on the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon. Serve alongside your favorite vegan main or add some cubed tofu to make it a meal. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Chicken Parmesan-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This filling, hearty stuffed spaghetti squash is a lower-carb version of your traditional chicken Parmesan with pasta. This chicken Parmesan recipe is still full of cheesy goodness, but has the added benefit of sweet winter squash. If you can't find two small squashes, use one (3-pound) squash and cut each half into two portions when ready to serve. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
Looking at a tangle of spaghetti squash tricks your brain into thinking you're about to eat a serving of eggy noodles, when in fact, you get a nice calorie and carb savings in this healthy recipe. Giving tomatoes a stint in a hot oven makes them candy-sweet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Slow-Cooker Caprese Spaghetti Squash with White Beans
This recipe feels and looks indulgent without being high in calories. The "caprese" components--fresh mozzarella, basil leaves and tomatoes--beautifully shine through, while the white beans add protein and a creamy texture. If you can't find fresh small mozzarella balls, tear a large ball of fresh mozzarella into small pieces. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs
Looking for a pasta that's lower in carbohydrates? Look no further than spaghetti squash. Mix it with homemade meatballs and lower-sodium pasta sauce, and you will quickly love this healthy swap. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pesto Pizza with Spaghetti Squash Crust
These pizza toppings are pretty standard and straightforward, but the crust is made of spaghetti squash--which both cuts carbs and eliminates gluten. You can also enjoy this gluten-free pizza with any toppings of your choice. One tip, though: Be sure to really squeeze the squash so it gets dry enough; otherwise the crust won't get very crispy. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2019
Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl with Peanut Sauce
In this Asian-flavored spaghetti squash recipe, thin slices of lean pork tenderloin are marinated with lemongrass, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce. The flavorful marinade is then cooked with peanut butter and coconut milk to make a delicious sauce for this low-carb noodle bowl. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2014
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal but it will actually make you crave your veggies. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018