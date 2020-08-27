16 Cocktails for Whiskey Lovers

These cocktails are perfect for any whiskey lover. You can easily adapt these recipes to use rye whiskey, bourbon or whatever kind of whiskey you have on hand. From timeless drinks like a Manhattan or an Old-Fashioned Cocktail to our take on a Maple Whiskey Sour, these cocktails have a depth of flavor and are best enjoyed any day of the week.

Maple Whiskey Sour

If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Everyone should know how to make this classic cocktail. Old Fashioneds are easy to make and timeless. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.

Manhattan

A 3:1 ratio of whiskey to vermouth is the best for this classic Manhattan recipe. This cocktail never goes out of style. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018

Garden-Fresh Mint Julep

This play on the Derby Day favorite the mint julep uses the whole sugar snap pea plant: pea greens in the simple syrup and snap pea "juice," plus pea blossoms for garnish, if you're lucky enough to find them. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019

Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail

Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019

Kentucky Mule

This rendition of a Moscow Mule is made with bourbon instead of vodka and infused with fresh ginger syrup. Using fresh ingredients helps create a healthy cocktail that people will love. Select a sharp, effervescent and not-too-sweet ginger beer, such as Fever Tree. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020

Chaos Ladder

In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars

A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy

Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020

Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Classic Mint Juleps

These traditional mint juleps are a staple in the South--especially for the Kentucky Derby. Whip them up at home with this easy recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Bourbon Hot Cocoa

Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

The Good Farmer Cocktail

This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Kiwi-Mint Julep

Kiwis add a tropical note to the Southern favorite. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005

Eggnog

Not kid stuff: A sophisticated and safe low-fat version of classic eggnog. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998

