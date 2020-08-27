16 Cocktails for Whiskey Lovers
These cocktails are perfect for any whiskey lover. You can easily adapt these recipes to use rye whiskey, bourbon or whatever kind of whiskey you have on hand. From timeless drinks like a Manhattan or an Old-Fashioned Cocktail to our take on a Maple Whiskey Sour, these cocktails have a depth of flavor and are best enjoyed any day of the week.
Maple Whiskey Sour
If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Old Fashioned Cocktail
Everyone should know how to make this classic cocktail. Old Fashioneds are easy to make and timeless. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers
Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
Manhattan
A 3:1 ratio of whiskey to vermouth is the best for this classic Manhattan recipe. This cocktail never goes out of style. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2018
Garden-Fresh Mint Julep
This play on the Derby Day favorite the mint julep uses the whole sugar snap pea plant: pea greens in the simple syrup and snap pea "juice," plus pea blossoms for garnish, if you're lucky enough to find them. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Kentucky Mule
This rendition of a Moscow Mule is made with bourbon instead of vodka and infused with fresh ginger syrup. Using fresh ingredients helps create a healthy cocktail that people will love. Select a sharp, effervescent and not-too-sweet ginger beer, such as Fever Tree. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Chaos Ladder
In this whiskey cocktail recipe, sweet vermouth, lemon, orange and raspberries balance the bitters. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016
Tangerine Bourbon Sidecars
A fresh twist on a classic cocktail, this quick drink recipe uses sweet tangerine juice to balance the tang of bourbon. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Pumpkin-Spice Hot Toddy
Flavored decaf tea adds a seasonal twist to a traditional hot toddy recipe. You can use any flavor of tea for this easy cocktail, but we love the comforting notes of pumpkin-spice in the fall and winter. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Classic Mint Juleps
These traditional mint juleps are a staple in the South--especially for the Kentucky Derby. Whip them up at home with this easy recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Bourbon Hot Cocoa
Chocolate and bourbon? Say no more. Make this delicious hot chocolate recipe from scratch on a cold winter day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
The Good Farmer Cocktail
This bourbon-spiked lemonade cocktail recipe is a spirit-lifter at the end of the day. If bourbon isn't your thing, rum, gin or vodka would all make delicious substitutions. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Kiwi-Mint Julep
Kiwis add a tropical note to the Southern favorite. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June/July 2005
Eggnog
Not kid stuff: A sophisticated and safe low-fat version of classic eggnog. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1998