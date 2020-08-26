27 Healthy Kid-Friendly Breakfasts for Fall
Get ready for fall with these kid-friendly breakfast recipes. Whether you need a quick, on-the-go breakfast or something more elaborate for the weekend, these recipes are perfect for any time frame. We pack these breakfasts with fall flavors like apple, cinnamon and pumpkin to create a satisfying bite. Recipes like Apple-Cinnamon Muffins and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles are autumnal, delicious and healthy.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2019
Peanut Butter & Cereal Banana Skewers
Sure, cereal with milk is great and all, but why stop there? Skewer banana halves on popsicle sticks and roll in your favorite cereal for a fun on-the-go breakfast, or freeze for a couple of hours to enjoy as a chilled treat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Kitty-Cat Oatmeal Bowl
Kids will love this creative, healthy recipe with filling rolled oats, honey for natural sweetness and a fresh fruit kitty-cat face for a fun breakfast they'll actually want to eat! Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Pumpkin Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Apple & Peanut Butter Toast
A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles
These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Healthy Banana Bread
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2017
Slow-Cooker Overnight Oatmeal with Apples & Walnuts
This oatmeal recipe is great when you have guests and want to serve them a special breakfast. Everything cooks in the slow-cooker overnight--all you need to do in the morning is throw together the roasted apple and walnut topping, and serve! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps
Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
When you learn how to make steel-cut oatmeal, you may find yourself doing it daily or weekly so you have a bowl of hearty, chewy and filling oats for breakfast each morning. This recipe makes a classic version. Toppings are up to you. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Owl Yogurt Bowl
Bananas, blueberries and nuts make a fun topping on this yogurt bowl that looks like an owl for a healthy breakfast or snack your kids will actually want to eat. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
German Apple Pancake
A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 1997
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Apple Spice Bars
These spiced apple bars are delicious when served shortly after baking. They're also perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Lisa's Granola
This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012
Quick-Cooking Oats
Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie
This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
This healthy whole-grain apple-cinnamon pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2014
Old-Fashioned Oatmeal
Unlike quick-cooking oats, old-fashioned oatmeal has time to turn extra-creamy and luscious with just a few minutes more of cooking time. With a bit of milk and the toppings of your choice, old-fashioned oats can be your go-to morning staple for filling, healthy breakfasts. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Apple-Pumpkin Muffins
Applesauce and pumpkin make these muffins moist, low-fat, healthful and delicious. Serve them for Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunch, or for a lunchbox treat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Buttermilk-Oatmeal Pancakes
Start your day in a hearty, high-grain way with these buttermilk-oatmeal pancakes. Maple syrup is a perennial favorite atop a stack of these pancakes; sliced bananas would also complement their oat flavor.