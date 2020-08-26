15 Chicken Recipes to Make in Your Instant Pot
Make a delicious dinner with one of these pressure cooker chicken recipes. Whether it's a whole chicken or just the wings, the pressure cooker adds a depth of flavor to these dishes. These dinners are packed with protein, nutritious vegetables and hearty grains to create a balanced meal. Recipes like Pressure-Cooker Chicken, Potatoes & Peppers and Pressure-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup are healthy, flavorful and a great use of this kitchen appliance.
Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Serve over cooked brown rice to sop up any of the extra sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack
Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost. Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2018
Instant Pot Chicken Breast
Use this Instant Pot chicken breast recipe any time you need cooked chicken on hand. Cooking chicken breasts in your Instant Pot (or other multicooker) is an easy, hands-off way to enjoy chicken during the week for easy lunches and dinners. Slice chicken for a salad, or shred and use in your favorite chicken salad recipe. This recipe calls for the dried seasoning blend of your choice, so you can vary the basic recipe according to what you want to make. For example, use Italian seasonings to make chicken for a Mediterranean-style salad or choose to cook the chicken breast with chili powder for tacos, nachos or chicken chili. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Pressure-Cooker Chicken, Potatoes & Peppers
Simple ingredients like chicken thighs, potatoes and bell pepper turn fall-off-the-bone tender in the pressure cooker or Instant Pot in just minutes. A splash of vinegar and a sprinkle of scallion just before serving add zing to this classic family dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Instant Pot Orange-Jalapeño Chicken Wings
These sweet-hot tender Instant Pot chicken wings boast a balance of orange and lime. They're very tangy and very sticky, so be sure to serve with lots of paper towels! Source: 400 Calorie Recipes
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
This easy soup flavored with chili powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal thanks to an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Lean chicken breast is easy to prep, but boneless, skinless chicken thighs would make a great substitute. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
This classic Indian-inspired dish typically takes several hours to make, but we simplified it by skipping the traditional yogurt marinade and letting the pressure cooker infuse the tikka masala flavor into lean chicken breasts. Cayenne adds heat, while a splash of cream keeps the spice in check (add less cayenne if you want it less spicy). Serve over rice and with a piece of naan to soak up the sauce. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions
Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture. Source: 400 Calorie Recipes
Instant-Pot Sausage & Peppers
Yellow and green peppers, tomatoes and sweet onion come together in the Instant Pot and make this classic sandwich pop with flavor. Cooking sausage and peppers in your Instant Pot makes this even easier for a busy weeknight. While green peppers are classic, any color bell peppers will work well. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)
Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Instant-Pot Chicken Taco Soup
If you love tacos, this Instant Pot chicken taco soup won't disappoint. Silky strained tomatoes add body, while shredded chicken, beans and spices add those rich and spicy familiar flavors. And don't forget the toppings! Melted cheese, creamy sour cream and crushed tortilla chips round out this new family favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020
Instant Pot Garlic-Scented Chicken & Farro with White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pair earthy, toothsome barley with tender chicken dressed in a tangy white balsamic vinaigrette for a hearty main dish. This Instant Pot chicken recipe comes together in just 40 minutes, making it perfect for easy weeknight dinners. Source: 400 Calorie Recipes
Instant-Pot Whole Chicken
This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley
Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken thighs, infused with the flavors of garlic, ancho chile powder and tomatoes, make a delicious taco filling in just eight minutes thanks to your pressure cooker or Instant Pot. Don't have this spice? Any mild chile powder will work well. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018