26 Yellow Squash Recipes That Are Perfect for Summer

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 25, 2020
Highlight summer produce with these delicious yellow squash recipes. Yellow squash, which is sometimes known as summer squash, is a great substitution for zucchini. Plus, it adds a pop of color to any dish. Recipes like Cheesy Summer Squash Casserole and Olive Oil-Braised Summer Squash are healthy, fresh and celebrate the end of summer.

Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash

Thinly sliced zucchini and summer squash bulk up this easy vegetarian pasta recipe. Saving a bit of the starchy pasta-cooking water to toss with grated cheese, herbs and bright lemon at the end is the secret to a fast, silky no-cook pasta sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

Cheesy Summer Squash Casserole

This squash casserole is a great rendition of the classic--it's still super cheesy, but much healthier for you. Look for medium or even small squash, as large ones tend to water out more. Be sure to remove as much water as possible after boiling the veggies and before assembling the casserole so it doesn't get soupy. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Baked Garlic-Lemon Summer Squash Curly Fries

Curly fries get a makeover by using summer squash in place of potatoes. Summer squash "noodles" are tossed in a panko mixture spiked with lemon, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese and baked until crispy. If you can't find summer squash noodles, make your own using a spiralizer or vegetable peeler. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2020

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

Olive Oil-Braised Summer Squash

Zucchini or any other kind of summer squash will work in this easy vegetable side dish. Serve with grilled chicken or fish for a quick and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

Homemade Nachos with Ratatouille & Feta

In this new spin on sheet-pan nachos, we top homemade pita chips with ratatouille and feta for a healthy snack or meal that kids and adults will enjoy. Baking your own pita chips is easy, plus it helps keep sodium levels in check to balance out the salty feta on top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Cheesy Squash Bake

Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato & Squash Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

The combination of squash, tomatoes and basil give this pizza a summery-fresh vibe. The cauliflower crust resembles a lower-carb Boboli crust with cruciferous undertones--it's soft and tender, but has very nice caramelization. If you can't find cauliflower rice, chop up a pound and a half of florets and process them in the food processor. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

Grilled Eggplant & Summer Squash Salad

The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Parmesan-Squash Cakes

In this recipe we shred summer squash and use it like shredded potatoes to make tasty little pancakes flavored with Parmesan cheese and shallots. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2009

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2018

String Beans & Summer Squash

In this summery recipe for summer squash and green beans, cooking the string beans and summer squash in a little seasoned broth adds flavor with minimal effort. Try any fresh herb you have on hand and swap yellow summer squash for zucchini if you prefer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad

This riff on pasta salad is best served warm while the gnocchi are nice and tender. Plus, the grilled veggies taste extra-good fresh off the fire in this easy gnocchi recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Blue Cheese-Stuffed Summer Squash

Piquant blue cheese, with a bit of fat, has so much flavor that a small amount is satisfying. This vegetable side dish recipe is suitable for diabetic food plans. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Dijon Scallops and Squash

A simple honey-mustard dressing seasons both the squash and scallops in this quick-and-easy grilled recipe, ready in just 25 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

French Ratatouille

Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018

Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

As this layered slow-cooker squash casserole recipe cooks, the liquid from the tangy tomatillo salsa and summer squash is absorbed by the quinoa, adding tons of flavor to the final dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Summer Squash, Onions, and Tomatoes

Enjoy the freshest summer vegetables hot off the grill, flavored with herbs and a hint of garlic. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019

Pesto Chicken with Summer Squash

This quick-and-easy dinner will be ready in just 15 minutes. Seasoned with a time-saving, store-bought pesto sauce, chicken and summer squash happily coexist on a sheet pan where they are broiled to perfection. This means you can spend more time enjoying your meal--and less time cleaning up! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Vegetable Sandwiches

These ready-in-30-minutes, vegetarian-friendly sandwiches are topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. Feel free to replace the suggested grilled vegetables with your personal favorites. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Popover Pizza Casserole

This unique take on a pizza casserole combines mushrooms, summer squash, onion, sweet pepper and ground turkey. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it fits into a diabetic friendly diet. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables

This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

Oil and balsamic vinegar are the simple flavors that merge roasted chicken and vegetables together in this healthy recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Tex-Mex Summer Squash Casserole

Chiles and cheese turn mild summer squash into a zesty, satisfying casserole. The jalapenos make this dish quite hot; if you prefer a milder version, use a second can of diced green chiles instead. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

