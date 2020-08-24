22 Recipes with Corn & Tomatoes
Celebrate the end of summer with these recipes featuring corn and tomatoes. Corn and tomatoes make a delicious pairing that adds a boost of color to any dish. Whether it's in a salad or used as a topping, this combination is bright and fresh. Recipes like Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach and Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad are healthy, tasty and make the most of summer produce.
Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Pan-Seared Halibut with Creamed Corn & Tomatoes
For this healthy fish recipe, you steep corncobs in milk; the resulting "stock" boosts the intensity of made-from-scratch creamed corn, plus extra starch from the corn contributes to its thick texture. This recipe calls for halibut--line-caught from the Pacific Ocean is the most sustainable option. Can't find it? Swap in Pacific cod or U.S. farmed tilapia instead. Serve this summery combination of seared fish, corn, tomatoes and basil for weeknight family dinners or to company on the weekends. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Grilled Skirt Steak with Corn-Tomato Relish
Corn, tomato and basil scream summer, but simplicity makes this easy dinner recipe perfect for the season. Serve the grilled skirt steak and relish with salad greens for a quick and healthy dinner you'll want to make over and over. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Tomato-Corn Pie
Tomatoes and corn have a natural affinity for one another: the slight acidity of tomatoes balances the sweetness of the corn. Here they partner in a delicious quiche-like pie. The dough is very forgiving and bakes up into a sturdy shell that's great for just about any savory pie or tart. Perfect for a summer brunch or try it with a tossed salad for a light supper. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach
Corn and tomatoes make this risotto taste like summer itself, but you can stir in almost any vegetables that your family likes. Make this simple entree vegetarian by swapping in vegetable broth or "no-chicken" broth for the chicken broth. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Panzanella with Tomatoes & Grilled Corn
Grilled corn adds a note of sweetness to this tangy panzanella salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad
Chicken thighs are easy on the budget and great for grilling because they stay moist in the heat. Here, they are paired with a fresh corn and tomato salad for a simple summer dinner. When grilling skin-on chicken thighs, watch for flare-ups. Move the chicken away from the flames and reduce heat, if necessary, to keep it from charring. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Sweet Corn Polenta with Bell Pepper & Tomato Salad
Serve this simple vegetarian side dish warm or room temperature alongside grilled meats and a stacked summer salad. A flash under the broiler leaves these slices of corn-studded polenta golden on the outside and soft on the inside; an herby, smoky tomato-pepper salad acts like a salsa to be spooned over the top. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Summer Garden Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
In summer, when your garden is producing lots of fresh vegetables and herbs, whip up this fresh and healthy salad. Crisp-tender corn and beans, crunchy cucumber, and sweet cherry tomatoes are combined in a heavenly basil vinaigrette, resulting in a gorgeous and delicious side that works well with any main dish. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
One-Pot Cheesy Tex-Mex Pasta
This comforting one-pot pasta dish has a Southwestern kick. Chili powder and pico de gallo flavor the dish, while melted Mexican cheese adds a creamy finish. Top it with your favorite fixings like scallions, cilantro and sour cream, and serve it alongside a crisp green salad for an easy weeknight meal the whole family will love. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Corn & Tomato Saute
This simple sauté combines two summer stars--corn and tomatoes. If you don't have fresh basil or tarragon, use whatever is best out of your herb garden. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2007
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Charred Corn & Pepper Salsa
The roasted pepper and corn salsa that tops this gorgeous tomato salad has a kick from the tart sherry vinegar and moderately spicy and fruity Aleppo pepper. Red-wine vinegar and ground ancho chile are good alternatives. Grill some chicken, fish or other protein along with the corn for an easy summer dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Maryland Corn & Crab Cakes
This corn and crab cakes recipe tastes like summer by the shore. The tomato and corn salad that accompanies them is a lively addition. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012
Grilled Steak and Corn with Heirloom Tomatoes
Enjoy a grilled steak with garden-fresh sweet corn and heirloom tomatoes for a dinner that brings the best of summer to your table. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2019
Avocado & Corn Salad
In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Slow-Cooker Edamame Succotash
Vegetables and edamame (soybeans) crown a bed of whole-wheat couscous for a hearty, healthy meal. You can use fresh-shelled edamame and fresh corn, but using the frozen varieties saves time and produces the same delicious results. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Skillet Corn with Edamame
Edamame and corn kernels take on incredible flavor when cooked in bacon pan drippings. Add red onion, fresh cilantro, and a bit of jalapeño and you'll be serving up a scrumptious side dish in just 35 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
No-Cook Black Bean Salad
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Chipotle Chicken and Corn Stew
Simmer up a hearty Southwestern stew--it's flavor-packed despite lower-sodium ingredients. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2010
Turkey, Corn & Sun-Dried Tomato Wraps
Fresh corn kernels, tomatoes and lettuce fill these hearty turkey wraps. This wrap is great for picnics or when you need to have dinner on the run. Add some crumbled feta or shredded Cheddar for another layer of flavor. Serve with carrot sticks, sliced bell pepper or other crunchy vegetables plus your favorite creamy dressing. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011