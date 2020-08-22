12 Healthy Vegetable Fritters to Make When You're Craving Something Crispy

August 22, 2020

Transform your vegetables with one of these healthier fritter recipes. These fritters are so crispy and delicious, you'll *actually* want to eat all of your vegetables. You can pair these fritters with any dipping sauce your heart desires or keep things simple. Recipes like Baked Spaghetti Squash Fritters and Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt are healthy, flavorful and the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

Baked Spaghetti Squash Fritters

These crispy loaded fritters are perfect for parties. Baking them instead of frying cuts down on labor (and oil splatters). Be sure to squeeze as much of the liquid out of the spaghetti squash and onion mixture as possible--moisture is the enemy of crispiness. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019

Zucchini Fritters with Orange Shrimp

Orange-ginger marinated shrimp are served alongside crispy zucchini fritters with a yogurt-based dipping sauce in this simple main dish recipe. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Shredded Root Vegetable Pancakes

Red beets and golden carrots look especially festive in these zesty horseradish-and-bacon-flecked cakes. Avoid parsnips, which need to be cored, in this recipe, as trying to shred the smaller cored pieces might result in nicked knuckles. Try the pancakes with seared steaks or make them bite-size for a beautiful appetizer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2008

Zucchini Fritters with Dill Yogurt

Serve these crispy zucchini fritters with creamy dill-yogurt sauce during the summer when zucchinis are abundant at the farmers' market (or in your backyard garden). The key to the best fritters is moisture management. Zucchini is primarily made up of water, so this recipe starts with a two-step process of salting and squeezing the vegetable to remove as much of that water as possible. Once that simple step is done, this easy healthy recipe comes together in a snap. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019

Kohlrabi-Corn Fritters with Herbed Yogurt Sauce

Crunchy kohlrabi, corn and curry powder make these delicious fritters an irresistible appetizer recipe. This recipe calls for regular Madras curry powder because it's moderately spicy but if you'd like more heat, look for hot Madras curry powder.

Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes)

Greeks nibble on these popular zucchini patties as a meze in tavernas while waiting for their main courses to arrive. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020

Banana Corn Fritters

Savory, smoky and slightly sweet, these are great with roast pork loin, a hearty bowl of black bean soup or barbecued chicken legs and coleslaw. Dotted with creme fraiche, they make an exotic appetizer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006

Bean and Veggie Patties

These delicious veggie patties are a great side dish, but can also be a fulfilling and meatless main meal. Ready in just 35 minutes, the patties are made with garbanzo beans, zucchini and carrot and are served topped with Greek yogurt and an oregano-flavored vegetable topping. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Hash Browns

These crispy hash brown patties are reminiscent of their deep-fried potato counterparts but have way fewer carbs. Serve them up with fried eggs for a veggie-heavy breakfast or a quick and healthy dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

Corn & Basil Cakes

Try these savory corn-and-basil pancakes as a side dish with barbecued chicken or grilled steak. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

Sweet Potato Fritters with Smoky Pinto Beans

These easy sweet potato fritters have a crispy crust and a tender middle. The beans are flavored with smoked paprika, but sweet or hot would work well too. To give it a Mexican-inspired twist, use chili powder as the spice instead of the paprika. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010

Zucchini Pancakes

Zucchini ... pancakes? You bet! This crispy contender took first prize in a Diabetic Living Magazine zucchini recipe contest. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

