22 No-Cook Garden Veggie Recipes That Aren't Salad
Highlight the seasonal vegetables from your garden with these delicious, no-cook recipes. Whether you grow tomatoes, cucumbers or zucchini, these recipes are packed with fresh veggies and herbs. As a bonus, these side and main dishes are also no-cook, so you don't have to stand in a hot kitchen. Recipes like Fresh Tomato Salsa with Marjoram and Rainbow Veggie Wraps are healthy, bright and celebrate your hard work in the garden.
Rainbow Veggie Wraps
There's definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus and then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive but they're easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for an easy lunch or dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Tofu Poke
This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill
Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Snap Pea & Radish Slaw
This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Avocado Shrimp Ceviche
A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Summer Tomato Gazpacho
This easy gazpacho recipe is a great way to use less-than-beautiful-but-still-great-tasting tomatoes since they get whirled up in a food processor. The chilled soup is served here with Mexican sour gherkins--bite-size cucumbers that look like mini watermelons and have a slightly sour flavor. Look for them at your farmers' market. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Fresh Tomato Salsa with Marjoram
Enjoy this fresh tomato sauce hot or cold. Its bold flavor is delicious in a simple pasta salad or topping any protein just off the grill. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Turkey & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps
Crispy green lettuce leaves hold the filling inside this low-carb turkey wrap. It's perfect for lunch or a quick, easy dinner on the go. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Fruit & Cucumber Relish
Celebrate spring with this colorful and crunchy fresh salsa recipe! The healthy relish is a fabulous accompaniment for grilled fish, pork, chicken or beef. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco
Trying out a raw vegan diet or just looking for an easy no-cook recipe? This spiralized zucchini noodle dinner with red pepper sauce is refreshing, satisfying and oh-so-delicious! Plus, it couldn't be easier to make. Just whir up the 5-ingredient sauce in your food processor or blender, toss and serve! Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018
Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup
A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich chilled cucumber soup. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Thai-Inspired Peanut Shrimp Noodles
This healthy peanut shrimp noodle recipe comes together in a flash, thanks to cooked shrimp and a handful of crunchy veggies. Look for precooked cocktail shrimp in the seafood section of your grocery store. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing
Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Spicy Gazpacho with Crab
Gazpacho soup is a warm weather favorite and this one adds crab to the traditional ingredients of tomato, onion, cucumber, and bell pepper, making it higher in protein while keeping it low in fat. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Basil-Parmesan Zucchini Roll-Ups
With a little time and a clever technique, zucchini and cream cheese are transformed into a playful and easy party snack. You will have leftover zucchini after shaving the ribbons; dice or slice the leftovers and use them in salads, omelets, or pasta. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Salmon Poke
Poke is a fast, refreshing and delicious salad of diced raw fish tossed in a vibrant sauce--often a combination of soy sauce, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and sweet onions or scallions. Hailing from Hawaii, poke is usually served as an appetizer or bulked up with fresh sliced veggies, greens or seasoned rice for a speedy entree. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Cucumber-Avocado Cauliflower Rice Sushi
Use cauliflower rice to turn classic cucumber-avocado sushi into a low-carb snack, lunch or appetizer. This roll is vegetarian-friendly and a no-egg mayo makes it great for vegans too. Make these rolls as you eat them, instead of letting them sit. The cauliflower rice can dry quickly, which makes rolling tricky. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Cold Cream of Cucumber Soup with Shrimp
This chilled creamy shrimp soup delivers slices of cool cucumber and zesty radishes in each bite. Topped with toasted walnuts, it's a refreshing lunch on a hot summer day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Waldorf Salad Lettuce Wraps
This Waldorf Salad recipe uses fat-free Greek yogurt for the sauce. Wrap up all the ingredients in a Bibb lettuce leaf for a very healthy meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken
Load up on vegetables, but not on calories, with this healthy zoodle salad. Look for zucchini noodles with other prepared vegetables in the produce section or make your own with a spiralizer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2018
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus
These healthy multi-grain wraps are filled with mixed greens, chopped cucumber, tomato and red onion, as well as feta cheese and a homemade cilantro hummus. As a time saver, the hummus can be prepared up to 3 days ahead, and chilled until you're ready to make the wraps. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Cucumber and Dill-Sour Cream on English Muffins
This tasty snack is ready in ten minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine