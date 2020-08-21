24 High-Fiber Dinners to Help Lower Cholesterol

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 21, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Make a heart-healthy dinner with these recipes aimed to support a healthy cholesterol. When eating for a healthier cholesterol, it's important to get enough omega-3 fats and up your fiber intake. That's why these dinners are packed with ingredients like salmon, black beans and sweet potatoes and offer at least 6 grams of fiber per serving. Recipes like Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms and Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers are healthy, delicious and can help you follow a heart-healthy diet.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dig into your farmers' market haul to cook this colorful and healthy Mediterranean diet dinner recipe that's packed with vegetables. Feel free to swap in any vegetables or cook up another whole grain, such as brown rice. Serve with a glass of your favorite red wine. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

3 of 24

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2009

Advertisement

4 of 24

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

5 of 24

Curried Shrimp with Cauliflower and Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this delicious main dish, cauliflower is slow-cooked with curry powder and aromatic vegetables, and shrimp and chickpeas are added in towards the end of the cooking time. Served over brown basmati rice and sprinkled with cilantro and peanuts, this dish will get a thumbs up from anyone eating it! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

6 of 24

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These vegan sweet potato-black bean burgers spiced with curry powder are easy to make. Blending the mixture with your hands gives you a soft, uniform texture then the outside gets crispy by cooking in a cast-iron pan. To make this recipe gluten-free too, use gluten-free oats and serve the patty in a lettuce wrap, omitting the bun. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Salmon with Roasted Vegetables & Quinoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy salmon recipe has everything you want for a complete meal: omega-3-rich salmon, protein-packed quinoa and lots of vegetables. Drizzled with a maple-lemon dressing, this healthy quinoa dinner also makes a delicious next-day lunch. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

8 of 24

Spicy Tomato & Arugula Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The simplicity of this healthy pasta recipe makes it good family fare. For a touch of heat, mild Anaheim chiles are augmented with crushed red pepper and garlic. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

9 of 24

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Black Bean Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This filling black bean chili recipe is loaded with protein and ready in just 45 minutes. We've provided several variations for this recipe to suit your flavor and dietary preferences. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

11 of 24

Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

12 of 24

Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This earthy bowl of lentils bursting with Middle Eastern flavors is topped with leftover roasted root veggies from a large batch for an easy weeknight dinner. Keep it vegan or add a drizzle of plain yogurt for extra richness. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Vegan Mushroom Bolognese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Bolognese sauce recipe is adapted from Marcella Hazan's Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking. We swap out the beef and pork for button mushrooms to keep this traditional comfort food vegan yet weighty with umami flavor. And while some recipes call for red wine, this recipe sticks with Hazan's white wine selection. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

14 of 24

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020

15 of 24

Salmon Tostadas with Citrus-Kale Slaw

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Citrus-chili marinated wild salmon takes center stage in this tostada recipe that's bursting with citrus-dressed kale and chunks of creamy avocado. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy vegan black bean burgers have a healthy dose of fiber thanks to the combination of black beans and quinoa. Cumin and chipotle chile powder give these vegan burgers a Southwestern spin. Using your hands to combine the mixture creates a soft, uniform texture. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020

17 of 24

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2020

18 of 24

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Black Bean-Queso Wraps

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy wraps are filled with black beans, corn, red pepper and creamy queso. They cook up quickly in a panini press. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

20 of 24

Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2018

21 of 24

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Spiced Lamb with Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Indian-inspired lamb recipe is full of vegetables and exotic tasting spices. Served over chickpeas, it's a delicious and filling meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

23 of 24

Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Roasted sweet potatoes are paired with spinach, cabbage and white beans and tossed together with a bright basil dressing in this healthy main dish salad. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

24 of 24

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh