24 Recipes for Overripe Tomatoes

<p>This healthy recipe for oven-roasted cherry tomatoes couldn't be easier, but the results are impressive. Simply toss tomatoes with olive oil, herbs, salt and pepper and slow roast until they're soft and caramelized and practically taste like candy. Serve the tomatoes as a side for chicken, fish or really any main, add them to warm grain bowls or salads, top a burger with them, toss with pasta or add to omelets and frittatas. If you want an even simpler flavor profile, feel free to omit the herbs while cooking. And if you want to gussy them up, drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, after roasting. Source: Eatingwell.com May 2019</p>