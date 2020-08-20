24 Recipes for Overripe Tomatoes
Wait—don't throw out those overripe tomatoes! Instead, transform them using one of these delicious recipes. Overripe tomatoes are perfect for sauces and soups as their softer texture is easily masked when blended with other flavors. You could also roast them and use it as a side dish. Recipes like Summer Tomato Gazpacho and No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce are flavorful, bright and make the most out of those still-great tomatoes.
Slow-Roasted Tomatoes
Slowly cooking summer-ripe tomatoes in a low oven makes them candy-sweet. Turn to this recipe to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Tuck these tasty bites into sandwiches; stir them into risotto; or chop them and mix with Kalamata olives, olive oil and fresh herbs to scoop up with pita chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Easy Tomato Gazpacho
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Roasted Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
The classic lunch of tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich gets an upgrade with roasted tomatoes and fresh herbs in the soup, and a warm grilled sandwich with two kinds of cheese. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Roasted Tomato-Bread Soup
Tomatoes, onions and garlic develop a deep, rich flavor when roasted. A mix of different colored cherry tomatoes will add a playful note. This soup is adapted from a recipe in Amy Goldman's book The Heirloom Tomato: From Garden to Table (Bloomsbury USA, 2008). Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce
Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Summer Tomato Gazpacho
This easy gazpacho recipe is a great way to use less-than-beautiful-but-still-great-tasting tomatoes since they get whirled up in a food processor. The chilled soup is served here with Mexican sour gherkins--bite-size cucumbers that look like mini watermelons and have a slightly sour flavor. Look for them at your farmers' market. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce
Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2012
Roasted Tomato & Almond Pesto
The delightful richness of Ellie Krieger's sundried tomato and almond pesto is a perfect partner for nutty whole-wheat pasta. It's also delicious spread on grilled chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2009
Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
Looking at a tangle of spaghetti squash tricks your brain into thinking you're about to eat a serving of eggy noodles, when in fact, you get a nice calorie and carb savings in this healthy recipe. Giving tomatoes a stint in a hot oven makes them candy-sweet. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Red Chutney
The ubiquitous condiment in Afghanistan, chutney is served with nearly every meal. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Naseema Kashefi. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
Invest a little extra time in this recipe to slow-roast the tomatoes and you're rewarded with a rich, earthy flavor with almost no fat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007
Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce
To avoid a watery sauce, choose tomatoes that are fleshy and have few seeds. Romas (aka plum tomatoes) fit the bill, but there are plenty of heirlooms with a similar flesh-to-seed ratio. The addition of cherry tomatoes brings a burst of sweetness to the dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Grilled Tomato Gazpacho
Grill the vegetables for this refreshing soup earlier in the day or even the night before. We sometimes serve the gazpacho in clear Spanish wine tumblers to show off the rich color. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Roasted Cherry Tomato & Goat Cheese Tartines
Roasting cherry tomatoes concentrates their sweetness in this healthy open-face sandwich recipe. Try stirring fresh or dried herbs into the goat cheese spread for even more variety, and don't skimp on the capers. They give a delicious lemony, salty bite to round out this tartine. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2016
Smoky and Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce
This tomato sauce is anything but ordinary, with a combination of smoked paprika and sweet red peppers. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
This healthy recipe for oven-roasted cherry tomatoes couldn't be easier, but the results are impressive. Simply toss tomatoes with olive oil, herbs, salt and pepper and slow roast until they're soft and caramelized and practically taste like candy. Serve the tomatoes as a side for chicken, fish or really any main, add them to warm grain bowls or salads, top a burger with them, toss with pasta or add to omelets and frittatas. If you want an even simpler flavor profile, feel free to omit the herbs while cooking. And if you want to gussy them up, drizzle with balsamic vinegar and sprinkle with chopped fresh herbs, such as basil, after roasting. Source: Eatingwell.com May 2019
Moroccan Chicken & Tomato Stew
This Moroccan chicken stew is inspired by a traditional tagine, a dish which takes its name from the pottery vessel it's made in (a skillet works here). Serve with a side of roasted vegetables and whole-wheat couscous, if desired. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020
Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives
Keep the mess to minimum with this easy sheet-pan dinner. Cherry tomato halves roast alongside salmon fillets and make a delicious topping combined with olives, garlic and thyme in this easy fuss-free dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce
A multicooker is the perfect vessel for making homemade tomato sauce. You can sauté to develop flavor with the aromatic ingredients, then cook everything under pressure to infuse the tomatoes with garlic, onion, oregano and a splash of red wine. If the tomatoes are sweet on their own, you may not need the optional teaspoon of sugar. Taste before adding. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Slow "Roasted" Tomatoes
There's nothing more delicious than tomatoes roasted with tart balsamic vinegar and fragrant herbs. Before serving, remove the tomatoes from the slow cooker and be sure to allow a full ten minutes for the cheesy breadcrumb topping to soak into each savory tomato half. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mediterranean Cabbage Soup
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Roasted Cherry Tomato & Sage Sauce
There are endless ways to use this sage-flecked roasted cherry tomato sauce recipe: serve with baked fish, spread it on a panini or simply toss it with whole-wheat pasta for an instant, quick and flavorful dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013
Roasted Tomato Gazpacho with Shrimp
Traditional gazpacho is made with raw tomatoes and is a delicious cold soup for warm weather. In this recipe, we've tweaked it a bit, by roasting the tomatoes first, blending the roasted vegetables with some crusty country bread to thicken it, and serving it with chilled shrimp. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020