23 Zucchini Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Make one of these easy zucchini recipes as a side or main dish tonight. These recipes have five ingredients or less, so they'll come together in a flash. Zucchini is a great source of nutrients like vitamin C, potassium and magnesium. Recipes like Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe and Hasselback Zucchini Pizzas are healthy, filling and the perfect way to celebrate the end of zucchini season.
Mary's Zucchini with Parmesan
Simple and delicious, in this recipe the almost caramelized zucchini are topped with a Parmesan crust. Serve the zucchini like a wedge of pizza, straight from the pan, with the cheese-side up. We named this recipe Mary's Zucchini after the mom of one of our former Test Kitchen managers. It's perfect for just-picked zucchini. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005
Hasselback Zucchini "Pizzas"
Turn zucchini into a lower-carb version of pizza with this easy recipe. Using the hasselback technique creates a fun and unique way to stuff zucchini with all the goodness of classic pizza--pepperoni, sauce and melty cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato
Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Summer Vegetable Tian
This pretty vegan layered casserole is so simple to make. Its only seasonings are salt and garlic-infused olive oil, which you make by sizzling a clove of garlic in olive oil for about a minute. This dish is lovely warm or room temperature. Serve with crusty bread as a vegetarian entree or alongside roasted meats as a side dish--don't forget a glass of chilled rosé. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini
Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016
Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash
This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe
Cheese and pepper star in this simple Italian dish. While the combo is traditionally tossed with pasta, we toss Parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper with zucchini noodles instead for a lower-carb dish that helps you get in an extra serving of veggies. To simplify the recipe, look for prepackaged zucchini noodles in the produce section of your supermarket. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Zucchini Pizza Bites
Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter
Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Zucchini Gratin
This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto
Cut down on prep time for this meal-prep zoodle recipe by using premade zucchini noodles from the produce section. Canned beans and precooked chicken sausage heat in about 5 minutes and add protein, while store-bought refrigerated pesto serves as a fast and flavorful topping. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Grilled Herbed Zucchini
This recipe is a delicious way to use squash and fresh herbs from the garden or a local farmer's market. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Cannellini Beans & Anchovies
This simple but delicious five-ingredient salad highlights a number of elements beloved in the Occitanie region of France--white beans, olive oil, zucchini and anchovies. Use your best olive oil here, as it's essential to the flavor. You'll need a sharp vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. Serve as a side dish next to roast chicken or grilled steak, or double the salad and enjoy as an entree with a warm baguette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish
This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019
Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata
This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant
We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018
Eggplant-Zucchini Parmesan
This side dish is a cinch -- place the ingredients in your slow cooker and forget about them until dinnertime. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Easy Steamed Zucchini
This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner. Toss with a little pesto for extra flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017
Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip
This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013
Shaved Zucchini-Fennel Salad
Long strips of raw zucchini and shaved fennel absorb the lemony vinaigrette, making a delicious base for this salad. Serve right away after tossing with the dressing to keep the zucchini crisp. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011
Zucchini & Mushroom Saute
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Herbed Zucchini Soup
This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.