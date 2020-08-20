23 Zucchini Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 20, 2020
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Make one of these easy zucchini recipes as a side or main dish tonight. These recipes have five ingredients or less, so they'll come together in a flash. Zucchini is a great source of nutrients like vitamin C, potassium and magnesium. Recipes like Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe and Hasselback Zucchini Pizzas are healthy, filling and the perfect way to celebrate the end of zucchini season.

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Mary's Zucchini with Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Simple and delicious, in this recipe the almost caramelized zucchini are topped with a Parmesan crust. Serve the zucchini like a wedge of pizza, straight from the pan, with the cheese-side up. We named this recipe Mary's Zucchini after the mom of one of our former Test Kitchen managers. It's perfect for just-picked zucchini. Source: EatingWell Magazine, August/September 2005

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Hasselback Zucchini "Pizzas"

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn zucchini into a lower-carb version of pizza with this easy recipe. Using the hasselback technique creates a fun and unique way to stuff zucchini with all the goodness of classic pizza--pepperoni, sauce and melty cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

3 of 23

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement

4 of 23

Summer Vegetable Tian

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This pretty vegan layered casserole is so simple to make. Its only seasonings are salt and garlic-infused olive oil, which you make by sizzling a clove of garlic in olive oil for about a minute. This dish is lovely warm or room temperature. Serve with crusty bread as a vegetarian entree or alongside roasted meats as a side dish--don't forget a glass of chilled rosé. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018

5 of 23

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2016

6 of 23

Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheese and pepper star in this simple Italian dish. While the combo is traditionally tossed with pasta, we toss Parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper with zucchini noodles instead for a lower-carb dish that helps you get in an extra serving of veggies. To simplify the recipe, look for prepackaged zucchini noodles in the produce section of your supermarket. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019

8 of 23

Zucchini Pizza Bites

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

9 of 23

Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Zucchini Gratin

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

11 of 23

Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cut down on prep time for this meal-prep zoodle recipe by using premade zucchini noodles from the produce section. Canned beans and precooked chicken sausage heat in about 5 minutes and add protein, while store-bought refrigerated pesto serves as a fast and flavorful topping. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

12 of 23

Grilled Herbed Zucchini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This recipe is a delicious way to use squash and fresh herbs from the garden or a local farmer's market. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Cannellini Beans & Anchovies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This simple but delicious five-ingredient salad highlights a number of elements beloved in the Occitanie region of France--white beans, olive oil, zucchini and anchovies. Use your best olive oil here, as it's essential to the flavor. You'll need a sharp vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. Serve as a side dish next to roast chicken or grilled steak, or double the salad and enjoy as an entree with a warm baguette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018

14 of 23

Grilled Zucchini with Tomato-Mint Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This grilled zucchini recipe is perfect for summertime bumper crops of zucchini. The tomato-mint relish would be great on all sorts of grilled vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2019

15 of 23

Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Tofu Kebabs with Zucchini & Eggplant

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've divided the tofu and veggies onto separate skewers because the tofu is delicate and sticks to the grill more easily than the eggplant and zucchini. If you like, swap halloumi cheese for the tofu for another twist on this combination. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2018

17 of 23

Eggplant-Zucchini Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This side dish is a cinch -- place the ingredients in your slow cooker and forget about them until dinnertime. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

18 of 23

Easy Steamed Zucchini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner. Toss with a little pesto for extra flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2017

20 of 23

Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2013

21 of 23

Shaved Zucchini-Fennel Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Long strips of raw zucchini and shaved fennel absorb the lemony vinaigrette, making a delicious base for this salad. Serve right away after tossing with the dressing to keep the zucchini crisp. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

23 of 23

Herbed Zucchini Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is one of the few soups that make the cut in summer. Serve it chilled to take the edge off a hot August night.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alex Loh