Our 20 Favorite Fall Muffins to Make
Say hello to autumnal produce with these muffin recipes. Whether it's apples, pumpkins or even carrots, these muffins are an ode to the fall season. Recipes like Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins and Apple-Cinnamon Muffins are healthy, delicious and full of warming spices that will make your kitchen smell amazing.
Apple-Cinnamon Muffins
These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. Source: Eatingwell.com, July 2019
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2019
Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins
Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins
These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Corn Muffins
Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mini Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
This sweet little treat is made with good-for-you whole wheat flour, but even the pickiest of eaters won't notice. These mini pumpkin and chocolate chip muffins are also incredibly easy to make--just stir all of the ingredients together, no mixer required. For a more filling and indulgent snack, smear your bite-size piece with almond butter or Nutella. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins
These muffins are the perfect start to any day. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Spice Muffins
Think of crème fraîche as sour cream's richer, thicker, less-sour sibling. In this healthy muffin recipe, it's the secret ingredient that gives these muffins a light texture and rich flavor. The batter is made with extra spices and tons of sweet fruit, which means you won't notice the minimal amount of white sugar. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots
The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Spicy Apple-Kasha Muffins
If you can't find ground roasted buckwheat groats in your grocery store, ask for kasha--its commonly-used name. Check the package label before buying. Kasha is available in fine, medium, and coarse grinds. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Three-B (Buckwheat, Blueberry, and Butternut) Muffins
Buckwheat flour adds fiber to this muffin recipe while blueberries and butternut squash add antioxidants. Savor the muffins for breakfast or snack--they're good for you. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Banana-Oat Muffins
Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Muffins
The secret to these delicious low-calorie muffins is a combination of moist, rich pumpkin and flavorful buckwheat. They're also rich in fiber. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Morning Glory Muffins
These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
Carrot & Banana Muffins
Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 1996
Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins
A whole orange pulverized in the food processor gives these nutrient-rich date-pumpkin muffins a wonderful intense flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996
Spiced Apple Cider Muffins
Cider doughnuts, a New England harvest treat, inspired these spice-happy muffins. A crumbly streusel topping made with a small amount of butter provides a delicious finish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004