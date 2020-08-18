21 Lunch Recipes Kids Can Make on Their Own
These kid-friendly lunch recipes are perfect for back to school season. Whether you need to pack a lunch box, or they're learning at home, these recipes are simple enough that your kids can assemble their own lunch (you can always prep the ingredients in advance). Recipes like Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza and PB&J Bistro Lunch Box are easy, healthy and will help your kids safely learn their way around the kitchen.
Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap
Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets
The flavors of fall, apples and Cheddar, are highlighted with brown mustard and fresh greens, and tucked in a hearty whole-wheat pita to make a satisfying lunch. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Toaster-Oven Tostadas
Would you believe us if we said you can have restaurant-style tostadas at home in just 15 minutes? It's no problem! Simply layer black beans and Cheddar onto corn tortillas and toast in the toaster oven. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
DIY Lunch Kits for Kids
In search of new lunch ideas for kids? Children will be delighted by our healthy take on Lunchables, which includes turkey, cheese and crackers for building mini sandwiches, plus fruit, veggies with dip and even a little chocolate for dessert. It's a cute way to encourage your kids to eat a healthy lunch, plus you save money by making the kits instead of buying them. You might even want to make yourself one of these bento lunches to take to work for the nostalgia factor--they're sure to make back-to-school time more fun for kids and adults alike. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza
This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
PB&J Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Mini Mezze Bento Box
Pita wedges and crudité with hummus make a satisfyingly simple lunch box. We round out this Mediterranean-inspired snack lunch with cheese and fruit. If your child likes olives, sprinkle some into the veggie dippers. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2018
Toaster-Oven Quesadillas
We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Strawberry-Almond Butter Sandwich
A fun change from the traditional peanut butter and jelly, this strawberry and almond butter sandwich is sure to be a lunch box favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Turkey BLT Wraps
This delicious kid-friendly twist on a classic BLT includes turkey. The extra protein makes a filling, healthy lunch to pack up for school or work. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Pizza Lettuce Wraps
Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich
It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up
With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2017
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Pizza Roll-Up
This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2009
Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich
Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007
Turkey, Cheese & Veggie Plate
This colorful picnic dinner idea features tasty munchies you don't need utensils for and mild flavors that kids prefer, like deli meat, cheese and crunchy raw veggies. It's easy to assemble this complete menu, and adults will enjoy it as much as the kids. The menu calls for store-bought hummus and cookies, but you can easily make them yourself (see Tips, below). Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Avocado BLT Sandwiches
Adding slices of creamy avocado to your traditional BLT sandwich transforms it into something special. Instead of using plain mayonnaise, we've jazzed ours up with mashed avocado, lemon juice, and some minced garlic for a real treat. This recipe is easy and ready in under 30 minutes--perfect for a satisfying family lunch. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Rainbow Bento Lunch for Kids
This bento box idea makes lunch fun. With its colorful carrots and swirled yogurt, this packable lunch is a healthy meal kids will actually want to eat--no more half-eaten lunches. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017