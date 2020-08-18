Our 25 Best Potato Side Dishes
August 19 is National Potato Day and to celebrate, we've rounded up our best potato side dishes. Whether you choose to bake, roast, fry or mash it, there are endless ways to eat potatoes (all of which are equally delicious). Recipes like Loaded Baked Potato Salad and Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes are tasty, filling and showcase our love for the humble spud.
Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes--what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Spanakopita Loaded Potatoes
In this healthy take on twice-baked potatoes, spinach, feta, garlic and oregano are stuffed into the potato shells along with the mashed potatoes. Serve with steak or chicken sprinkled with oregano or marjoram. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Oven-roasted fingerling potatoes can be a special holiday side dish, but they're quick enough to enjoy on a weeknight too. The secret to these crispy roasted fingerling potatoes? Getting the baking sheet nice and hot before you spread the potatoes on it. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2019
Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce
These roasted smashed potatoes show off all the goodness of russets: fluffy insides surrounded by shatteringly crisp skin. The easy horseradish sauce topping adds a delicious flavor boost. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
This loaded baked potato salad recipe marries traditional potato salad with all the fixing of a classic stuffed potato. It's creamy and decadent thanks to sour cream, mayo, bacon and Cheddar cheese. Take it along to your next picnic or potluck--friends and family will love it! Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes
What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Artichoke-Potato Gratin
This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Melting Potatoes
The name for these spuds hints at their creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Slow-Cooker Potato Soup
This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato--including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner--just 15 minutes of active prep time!--whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. It would also be fun fare for a casual party. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian--just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon. Source: Eatingwell.com, September 2019
Crispy Air-Fryer French Fries
Get crispy, crunchy fries with much less oil than deep frying requires with these air-fried spuds. For the best texture, keep each fry as evenly sized as possible. Try a mandoline to make quick work of equal fries if your knife work could use some help. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Garlic & Chive Mashed Potatoes
Russets are our potato of choice for this garlicky mashed potato recipe because they cook up super-fluffy. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2018
Loaded Scalloped Potatoes with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives
Imagine a loaded baked potato topped with bacon, Cheddar and chives combined with the creamy goodness of scalloped potatoes, and you have the ultimate comfort food casserole. This scalloped potato recipe is made healthier than original versions by using low-fat milk in place of heavy cream, but it still tastes just as rich and creamy. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Microwave Potato Chips
You don't need a deep fryer to make crispy potato chips. We toss thinly sliced potatoes with just a touch of olive oil, pop them in the microwave and voilà! Crispy, crunchy homemade potato chips with 8 grams less fat per serving than regular chips. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009
Muffin-Tin Potatoes Gratin
These cheesy mini potato gratins are a great way to jazz up your brunch menu. The simple, mild flavors are brought to life with a splash of sherry vinegar and a sprinkle of fresh herbs--choose your favorites to complement the rest of your meal. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes
This side dish gives you the best of two potato favorites. Tender baked potato halves are topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese and broccoli filling, then they're air-fried to create crispy skins. Air fryers require a lot less oil than deep fryers, which leaves room for an extra sprinkle of cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019
Oven-Baked Curly Fries
These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2018
Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes with Spinach
Classic scalloped potatoes get a burst of color, heartier texture and a healthy update with the addition of chopped spinach. The greens in this side dish also create a nice contrast to the creamy, velvety potatoes. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Crispy Potato Stacks with Fresh Sage
These little cute stacks are everything you want in a potato side dish: tender in the middle, devilishly crispy on the outside, and seasoned with sage and butter throughout. For best results, use a mandoline to slice the potatoes extra-thin. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Crispy Shredded Potatoes with Spanakopita Topping
Top crispy shredded potatoes with spinach pie filling for a satisfying easy weeknight dinner that's a mashup of a traditional Swiss rösti (potato pancake) and a Greek spanakopita. Buying preshredded frozen potatoes makes this healthy dinner recipe (or breakfast, lunch or brunch!) extra-easy to prepare. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2019
Classic Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Leek & Potato Soup
Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1994
Au Gratin Potatoes
We use flour-thickened milk combined with a modest amount of tangy sharp Cheddar to make a creamy cheese sauce for our healthy spin on the classic potatoes au gratin recipe. They're topped with additional cheese and some breadcrumbs, then baked until golden brown and bubbling. Serve the au gratin potatoes as a Thanksgiving side or with roasted chicken and vegetables for a satisfying dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 1998
Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
Potatoes are one of the great comfort foods, especially when stuffed with a satisfying mixture of lean ground beef and broccoli florets plus reduced-fat sour cream and Cheddar cheese. Add a tossed salad and you have a healthy and hearty meal that will leave you feeling good. Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2006
Sautéed Leek Mashed Potatoes
In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with leeks lightly sautéed in butter and tangy buttermilk. These mashed potatoes are an amazing side to grilled steak or chicken. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013