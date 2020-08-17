20 Nut-Free Snacks to Pack for School

August 17, 2020

It's back to school season and these nut-free snacks are perfect for lunch boxes. Whether it's a fall-flavored muffin or an easy snack mix, these recipes are packable and allergy-friendly. Snacks like Mango Fruit Leather and Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod are healthy, delicious and will be loved by kids of any age.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Zucchini Mini Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

3 of 20

Mango Fruit Leather

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

Advertisement

4 of 20

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018

5 of 20

"Cactus" Snack Jar

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This adorable cactus jar is a perfect packable snack to take to school, sports practice or anywhere on the go! The applesauce cup fits into the lid of the jar for easy toting. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017

6 of 20

Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hummus adds a flavorful protein punch to a pretzel rod for a fun, healthy after-school snack that the kids can even help with. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These bars, packed with the sweet flavors of raisins and cinnamon, are inspired by oatmeal raisin cookies--but they're completely nut-free so they're school-friendly. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

8 of 20

Healthier "Toaster Pastry" Graham Cracker Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthier version of the original toaster pastry is bound to become a favorite after-school snack for kids. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017

9 of 20

Lime & Parmesan Popcorn

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Raspberry Yogurt with Dark Chocolate

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make your own flavored yogurt with fresh fruit and a touch of honey to cut down on added sugars. This healthy snack recipe is flavored with raspberries, but you can use any berries you have on hand. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

11 of 20

S'mores Snack Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This ode to a campfire classic has all the makings of a sweet s'mores treat in an easy-to-make snack mix kids can tote to school or soccer practice--or just have on hand as an after-school snack. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

12 of 20

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018

14 of 20

Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020

15 of 20

Barbecue Popcorn

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This perfectly savory snack mix is made with cheese crackers and barbecue flavoring. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Anytime Turkey and Cranberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy Anytime Turkey and Cranberries for a portable, protein-rich, finger-friendly snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

17 of 20

Raisins & Seeds Trail Mix

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A nut-free take on trail mix, this snack is both sweet and savory. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

18 of 20

Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Grapes & Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

20 of 20

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next