20 Nut-Free Snacks to Pack for School
It's back to school season and these nut-free snacks are perfect for lunch boxes. Whether it's a fall-flavored muffin or an easy snack mix, these recipes are packable and allergy-friendly. Snacks like Mango Fruit Leather and Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod are healthy, delicious and will be loved by kids of any age.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars
Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Zucchini Mini Muffins
Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins
Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
"Cactus" Snack Jar
This adorable cactus jar is a perfect packable snack to take to school, sports practice or anywhere on the go! The applesauce cup fits into the lid of the jar for easy toting. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017
Hummus-Covered Pretzel Rod
Hummus adds a flavorful protein punch to a pretzel rod for a fun, healthy after-school snack that the kids can even help with. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Oatmeal Raisin Granola Bars
These bars, packed with the sweet flavors of raisins and cinnamon, are inspired by oatmeal raisin cookies--but they're completely nut-free so they're school-friendly. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Healthier "Toaster Pastry" Graham Cracker Sandwich
This healthier version of the original toaster pastry is bound to become a favorite after-school snack for kids. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017
Lime & Parmesan Popcorn
Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Raspberry Yogurt with Dark Chocolate
Make your own flavored yogurt with fresh fruit and a touch of honey to cut down on added sugars. This healthy snack recipe is flavored with raspberries, but you can use any berries you have on hand. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
S'mores Snack Mix
This ode to a campfire classic has all the makings of a sweet s'mores treat in an easy-to-make snack mix kids can tote to school or soccer practice--or just have on hand as an after-school snack. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2018
Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls
Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Barbecue Popcorn
This perfectly savory snack mix is made with cheese crackers and barbecue flavoring. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Anytime Turkey and Cranberries
Enjoy Anytime Turkey and Cranberries for a portable, protein-rich, finger-friendly snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Raisins & Seeds Trail Mix
A nut-free take on trail mix, this snack is both sweet and savory. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn
Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grapes & Cheese
Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies
Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2017