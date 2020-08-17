20 Low-Carb Breakfasts Ready in 15 Minutes
Make a quick, low-carb breakfast with these delicious recipes. Each recipe comes together in just 15 minutes and is packed with veggies and protein like eggs and smoked salmon. Plus, each breakfast has 15 grams or less of carbohydrates per serving. Recipes like Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes and Avocado & Kale Omelet are healthy, filling and the perfect start to any morning.
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein. Source: Eatingwell.com, October 2018
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Move over, avocado toast. Top a high-protein omelet with avocado and fiber-rich kale and you'll keep hunger at bay for longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Avocado & Arugula Omelet
Add some greens and healthy fat to your breakfast when you top an omelet with arugula and avocado. Serve with crusty whole-grain toast, if desired. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives
The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September 2020
Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles
Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Radish & Egg Toast
Add some crunch to your egg on toast with this healthy breakfast idea that comes together in a snap. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet
Stay full until lunch when you add avocado and smoked salmon to your morning routine. Their healthy fat helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Toast
Top your favorite whole-grain toast with cream cheese, smoked salmon and everything bagel seasoning for a healthy breakfast that's ready in minutes. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Bacon & Egg in a Mug
Make this breakfast for one in 10 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelet
In this satisfying healthy breakfast recipe, bacon and cheese are tucked into the omelet. The key to this omelet is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs
Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2017
Red Pepper Omelet
This healthy red pepper and goat cheese omelet is ready in just 10 minutes. Frozen basil cubes add wonderful flavor to this dish and help make it super quick to prepare. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Scrambled Eggs with Ramps & Bacon
In this healthy breakfast recipe, a small amount of bacon fat is enough to cook the ramps, shallots and eggs while adding amazing smoky flavor. This fast and easy recipe is quick enough for breakfast but also makes a satisfying supper when served with a green salad.
Florentine Hash Skillet
Here's a super-quick all-in-one-skillet breakfast to start your day, loaded with hash browns, spinach, egg and cheese. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010