27 Low-Carb Sunday Dinners
Make one of these delicious, low-carb recipes for Sunday dinner this week. We cut back on carbohydrates by using ingredients like portobello mushrooms, cauliflower and zucchini in place of pasta or rice, so each recipe has 15 grams of carbs or less per serving. We also pack these recipes with proteins like chicken and shrimp so you'll feel satisfied. Dinners like Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad and Pepperoni Pizza Portobello Mushrooms are filling, nutritious and a great way to end your weekend.
Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps
Stuff crisp lettuce leaves with a savory filling inspired by PF Chang's famous lettuce wraps. These low-carb wraps made with tofu, mushrooms and daikon radish are an easy vegetarian dinner that beats takeout! Garnish the wraps with julienned carrots for added crunch. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"
This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Chicken Kurma (Traditional Chicken Curry)
Naseema Kashefi prepares this richly flavored chicken curry on the milder side for New Arrival Supper Club events in Los Angeles. Add more serrano if you like it hot. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020
Pepperoni Pizza Portobello Mushrooms
Ooey-gooey cheese, pepperoni, bell pepper and onion top portobello mushroom caps in this low-carb version of classic pizza. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes
The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more. Source: 400 Calorie Recipes
Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish instead of being all mushed together--it may seem fussy, but it's worth it and actually quite easy. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away; letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This better-than-takeout healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's perfect for busy weeknights. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries
Grilling pork tenderloin is a delicious, smoky way to bring out the flavor of the meat. While you have the grill on, cook some green beans in a grill basket to serve alongside this juicy dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Mapo Tofu
Mapo tofu is extremely popular both in and outside of China, perhaps because it was meant to be adaptable. The type and amount of both tofu and meat is often varied and even the spicy sauce can be tuned to the desired level of heat. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Roasted Salmon Caprese
This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce
These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Ricotta-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms with Arugula Salad
This easy vegetarian meal gets a double hit of umami from mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Grill some crusty bread, then rub it with garlic and drizzle it with olive oil to serve alongside these stuffed portobello mushrooms. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles
The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Serve these quick chicken cutlets with creamy pesto sauce over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives
Keep the mess to minimum with this easy sheet-pan dinner. Cherry tomato halves roast alongside salmon fillets and make a delicious topping combined with olives, garlic and thyme in this easy fuss-free dinner. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves
This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time. Source: EatingWell Magazine, December 2019
Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce
This crispy cod recipe shows you how to make golden fish that's not deep-fried, to put a healthy twist on a classic. Pat it dry and dredge it with a bit of flour before sautéing in a hot pan. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas
These eggplant pizzas have all the classic flavors of a real pizza without all the carbs. Opt for spicy Italian sausage if you like the heat! Serve these mini pizzas with a green salad on the side to complete the meal. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Philly Cheesesteak-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of a Philly cheesesteak--onions, peppers, thinly sliced beef and provolone cheese--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a meaty and satisfying low-carb main dish. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2020
Crispy Roast Chicken & Carrots
Nothing says comfort like a roasted whole chicken, but it can take a while to cook. Using parts instead puts this easy roast chicken on the weeknight menu. Fresh herbs, lemon juice and capers in this Italian salsa verde sauce brighten things up. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2020
Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe
Cheese and pepper star in this simple Italian dish. While the combo is traditionally tossed with pasta, we toss Parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper with zucchini noodles instead for a lower-carb dish that helps you get in an extra serving of veggies. To simplify the recipe, look for prepackaged zucchini noodles in the produce section of your supermarket. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2019
Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust
You'll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2020