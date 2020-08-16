12 Breakfast Recipes Perfect for Coffee Lovers
Calling all coffee lovers! There's nothing better than the smell of coffee brewing in the morning and these recipes take your love of coffee to the next level. Whether you use brewed coffee or powder in the actual recipe or simply enjoy it alongside your morning cup, recipes like Cherry-Mocha Smoothie and Apple Coffee Cake are delicious, bold and the perfect start to any morning.
Cherry-Mocha Smoothie
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Mocha Overnight Oats
Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Pineapple Coffee Cake
Nonfat plain yogurt stands in for sour cream to add moisture and tenderness to this lightened-up pineapple coffee cake. Best of all, you can mix the batter and have this wholesome breakfast treat in the oven in under 15 minutes--that's healthy in a hurry. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008
Whipped Coffee Mochaccino
If you love the whipped coffee trend that's taken the internet by storm, you'll love this mochaccino version of the beverage. Use any milk you like, including any flavored nondairy milks, and stir it together before drinking to enhance the mocha taste of the drink. This version is lower in sugar than the standard whipped coffee, but feel free to add 1 extra tablespoon sugar if it's not sweet enough for you. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Apple Coffee Cake
Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020
Banana Bread
Banana bread is the perfect vehicle for using bananas once they are past their prime. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1995
Coffee-Banana Smoothie
Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
Hazelnut Coffee Cake
A toasted hazelnut streusel tops this marbled coffeecake. A hint of chocolate adds to the rich flavor. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake
For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Vegan Whipped Coffee
No matter whether you're feeling nutty, sowing your oats or going coconuts, you can still enjoy the whipped coffee trend. The fluffy coffee drink, also known as dalgona coffee, is just as flavorful when made with any nondairy milk. Pick your favorite dairy alternative and vegan sugar and give it a whirl. Serve over ice, if desired, for an even more refreshing beverage. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Pecan Coffee Cake
Layering the ingredients in this coffee cake recipe right into the pan lets you skip the steps of making the batter and the nut topping separately. To make this healthy one-bowl dessert so it can be served like pull-apart rolls, dollop 16 equal portions of batter over the nuts. If you don't want to fuss with that, dollop the batter on top however you like. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016
Pecan-Berry Coffee Cake
This scrumptious coffee cake recipe has a crumbly pecan topping and is speckled with blueberries or raspberries. You'll never guess there's apple in the berry coffee cake: it replaces some of the butter found in most coffee cakes and adds a decidedly sweet taste and moist crumb. This is a great recipe to serve at brunch and can be made the day before. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2013