21 Recipes with Savoy Cabbage

Alex Loh Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD August 15, 2020
These savoy cabbage recipes are a great option when you're looking to cut back on carbohydrates and increase your vegetable intake. The leaves of savoy cabbage are great for using in place of tortillas or bread. Plus, cabbage is low in calories and has been linked with helping with weight loss. Recipes like Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas and Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps are healthy, delicious and a great way to use this vegetable.

Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage

Though traditional stuffed cabbage recipes are made with meat, here Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice, mushrooms, onions, garlic and herbs for a healthy vegetarian stuffed cabbage recipe. The stuffed cabbage leaves gently bake in a simple tomato sauce. This easy stuffed cabbage recipe can be made ahead of time and baked just before serving. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2014

Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas

This 5-ingredient dinner recipe uses two genius hacks to make dinner healthy and get it on the table in under an hour. First, swap in cabbage leaves for tortillas to cut the carbs and get an extra serving of vegetables. Second, use prepared ingredients--spicy refried beans and enchilada sauce--to add tons of flavor without a long ingredient list. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2018

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2019

Mediterranean Couscous Cabbage Rolls

We love the subtle flavor of cinnamon with fresh mint in these vegetarian cabbage rolls stuffed with couscous, olives and feta cheese. Don't worry if your cabbage leaves tear a little when you pull them off the head; they will wrap up just fine. As a precaution you can cook a couple extra leaves and roll two partly overlapping if needed. Serve with roasted butternut squash tossed with olive oil, cinnamon and garlic. To double this recipe, use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2010

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Black Bean-Garlic Sauce

Roasting cabbage brings out its rich, nutty flavor. We think Savoy is particularly beautiful, but green cabbage works as well. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2007

Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls

Think of these cabbage rolls as a healthier riff on classic Chinese egg rolls! Cabbage leaves stand in for the traditional fried wonton wrappers, but we promise they won't be missed. It's worth it to make this better-than-takeout Chinese recipe at home. Feel free to substitute ground turkey or tofu crumbles for the pork in this recipe. Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Beef & Cabbage Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

The subtly sweet peanut sauce blends deliciously in this beef, cabbage and carrot sauté. Spice up the dish with a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce. Serve with udon noodles. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2009

Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Orange Vinaigrette

Easy Savoy cabbage recipes can be far and few between, especially ones that are as delicious as this whole roasted cabbage. The outer cabbage leaves blacken during the long cooking time, but when removed they reveal a meltingly tender center. Orange blossom water adds delicate aroma to the vinaigrette that's drizzled on top. Serve alongside roast beef or pork, or over mashed potatoes as a main course. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November 2019

Spinach Cannelloni with Cabbage & Smoked Mozzarella

At Ristorante il San Pietro in the Piedmont of Italy, they use scamorza affumicata, an aged smoked mozzarella, but smoked fresh mozzarella works too in this healthy homemade vegetarian pasta recipe. You can substitute dry pasta, such as cannelloni or manicotti, for the fresh. Cook 12 noodles according to package directions, then stuff and sauce them. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Slow-Cooker Korean Beef in Cabbage Leaves

Rice vinegar, sesame seeds and brown sugar make this simple sauce irresistible! One-fourth cup of sesame seeds may sound like a lot, but it's the perfect amount to give the sauce its nutty, earthy flair. Serve this slow-cooker Korean beef with hot cooked rice and garnish with thinly sliced red and green jalapeño peppers, if desired. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker

Skillet Cabbage with Bacon & Mushrooms

Savoy cabbage, shiitake mushrooms and leeks are braised together in this earthy Italian side dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2007

Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup

This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell. Source: EatingWell Soups Special Issue April 2016

Beef and Vegetable Wraps

These easy and delicious wraps are ready in under 30 minutes! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Cabbage & Mushroom Galette

In this gorgeous vegetarian galette recipe, caramelized cabbage, earthy mushrooms and salty queso fresco (a soft, fresh Mexican cheese also known as queso blanco) are layered and wrapped within a peppery, flaky pastry crust. For an easy lunch or dinner, serve this rustic tart with a simple green salad tossed with a sherry vinaigrette. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2013

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Rolls

Lean ground turkey and brown rice seasoned with fresh dill and caraway seeds makes a moist filling for these stuffed cabbage rolls. They're baked in a combination of tomato sauce, lemon juice and honey for the familiar sweet-and-sour flavor typical of the dish. Source: EatingWell Magazine, October/November 2006

Lebanese Cabbage Rolls

These Lebanese cabbage rolls are stuffed with lamb and infused with the flavors of turmeric, ground ginger and allspice. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2012

Asian Beef Cabbage Wraps

Tender beef is slowly simmered with Asian-inspired flavorings and served wrapped in fresh cabbage or lettuce leaves for a lighter touch. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

A well-stocked pantry is a good starting point for making a hearty homemade soup like this one--just add some fresh vegetables, bread and cheese and you've got dinner (and tomorrow's lunch). Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003

Sweet Potato & Cabbage Slaw

Sweet potatoes can be eaten raw as well as cooked. Here they star in a sprightly slaw, a quick and light accompaniment for simple poached or steamed fish.

