18 Recipes with Napa Cabbage
Got a head of napa cabbage in your fridge? Try one of these delicious lunch or dinner recipes. Napa cabbage is a great addition to salads or soups. Plus, it's full of nutrients like vitamins K and C and fiber. Recipes like Citrus & Napa Cabbage Salad and Cabbage Lo Mein are fresh, tasty and packed with vegetables.
Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad
This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2018
Slow-Cooker Korean Beef & Cabbage Stew
Brown sugar makes this slow-cooker beef stew a tad sweet, which beautifully complements the spicy kimchi. You can make this soup ahead and refrigerate it until ready to eat. If you opt to make it ahead, wait until you reheat the soup to add the cabbage. Source: Everyday Slow Cooker
Cabbage Lo Mein
Jam-packed with a colorful medley of vegetables, this classic noodle dish relies on a bold sesame-soy sauce to tie all the flavors and textures together. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Fall 2018
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically takes hours to make, but this healthy pho recipe gets tons of flavor from cooking the aromatics and spices before adding the broth. Serve with hoisin, Sriracha and lime wedges. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2016
Napa Cabbage & Pork Stir-Fry with Peanuts
This quick and healthy pork stir-fry recipe is a great combination of textures and flavors. The only thing you need to leave time for is chilling the pork before slicing it. Serve with brown rice.
Citrus & Napa Cabbage Salad
Spooned into small bowls to eat alongside the rest of the meal, citrus salads act as bright accents to rich curries in Myanmar. If you can find Meyer lemons, use a mix of grapefruit and Meyer lemons for a less bitter and more floral bite. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage
In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Shrimp Pad Thai Salad
Transform pad thai into a healthy salad by swapping sliced cabbage noodles for the rice noodles--and save more than 100 calories. Look for sustainable shrimp certified by an independent agency, such as the Marine Stewardship Council. If you can't find it, wild shrimp from North America is likely to be sustainably caught. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2017
Kimchi Pork Burgers
This amped-up burger recipe swaps out beef for ground pork: it gives you similar nutrition (protein, iron, zinc) but has a milder flavor to allow this recipe's bold Asian flavors to sing. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2019
Chinese Chicken Salad with Citrus-Miso Dressing
This Asian-inspired chicken dinner salad recipe has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. The orange dressing gets a kick of heat from sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce. If you can't find it, try sriracha in its place.
Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage
Sichuan peppercorns add a touch of floral heat to this mushroom-and-cabbage-loaded riff on dan dan noodles. Look for protein-rich vegetarian seitan--processed wheat gluten with a meaty texture-- near refrigerated tofu in large supermarkets or natural-foods stores. The actual weight of the seitan in a package varies depending on whether water weight is included. Look for the undrained weight on the label.
Sweet Potato & Cabbage Slaw
Sweet potatoes can be eaten raw as well as cooked. Here they star in a sprightly slaw, a quick and light accompaniment for simple poached or steamed fish.
Baked Tofu Stir-Fry with Cabbage & Shiitakes
This healthy vegetarian tofu stir-fry recipe is made with less oil by cooking the ingredients on two large sheet pans in the oven instead of in a wok. Flavored with savory black bean-garlic sauce, toasted sesame oil and Chinese rice wine, this quick stir-fry recipe makes a delicious, low-fuss weeknight dinner. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014
Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl
With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.
Asian Pork and Cabbage Salad
Combine stir-fried pork with napa cabbage, colorful vegetables, and a homemade Asian-style sweet and tangy dressing for a main-dish salad everyone will enjoy. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Tofu & Vegetable Stew
A predominance of umami ingredients (tofu, miso, eggs and soy sauce) make this chunky vegetable stew recipe wonderfully hearty. Use firm silken tofu if you prefer a soft texture; opt for regular firm tofu for more chew. Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Saucy Coconut-Chicken Stir-Fry
Thai flavors of coconut and basil come together in this fresh and spicy chicken and cabbage stir-fry. If your family prefers a milder meal, forgo the jalapeño. Serve with: Rice noodles and mango slices. Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2010
Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.