26 Recipes to Help You Use Up a Pint of Berries
As summer winds down, it's the perfect time to use up the last of your fresh berries. Whether it's in breakfast, lunch or dessert, these recipes celebrate the seasonal fruits. From blackberries to strawberries to blueberries, these fruits will add a pop of color to your plate. Recipes like Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes and Summer Berry Pie are healthy, bright and make the most of the end of berry season.
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins
When you need a weekday grab-and-go breakfast, these blueberry-speckled whole-wheat muffins fit the bill (when you make them ahead, of course!) They have a great texture and flavor, and just enough blueberries to be fruit-filled in every bite. We stir blueberries into the flour mixture before adding the wet ingredients so they don't all stick to the bottom. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019
Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories. Source: EatingWell.com, December 2018
Mojito Blueberry & Watermelon Salad
Inspired by the classic mojito cocktail, this festive and healthy fruit salad gets zing from rum, lime and mint. The optional piment d'Espelette--a sweet, spicy ground pepper from the Basque region of France--adds a hint of heat that's a nice contrast to the sweet fruit. Look for this spice at specialty stores, well-stocked markets or online. You could also swap in chile-lime seasoning blend (such as Tajín) for a similar subtle kick or omit the spice altogether. Feel free to skip the rum if you prefer an alcohol-free salad. With or without the rum, this salad has summertime backyard BBQ written all over it. Source: Eatingwell.com, August 2019
Coconut Blueberry Smoothie
Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine. Source: EatingWell Magazine, July / August 2020
Summer Berry Pie
Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken
A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders. Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal
Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Peach-Blueberry Pie
Sweet summer peaches and blueberries shine in this peach-blueberry pie recipe. While they can't compete with fresh fruit, thawed frozen peaches and blueberries can be used in a pinch. Just be sure to add more cornstarch (up to double the amount if you're using all frozen fruit) to soak up the extra liquid. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap. Source: Eatingwell.com, June 2019
Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread
This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too! Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019
Mascarpone & Berries Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2019
Strawberry Chicken Salad with Mint & Goat Cheese
Fresh mint appears twice here: finely chopped mint in the dressing and whole mint leaves in the strawberry chicken salad, tossed with tender greens. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2020
Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2018
Blackberry Buttermilk Scones
If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat. Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019
Spinach & Strawberry Pasta Salad
This simple pasta side dish combines sweet strawberries and creamy avocado with a tart balsamic vinaigrette. You can make the dressing ahead iand keep it separately, tossing with the pasta salad just before serving. Make this salad even more special by adding crumbled feta or goat cheese. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Strawberry Cobbler
In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2020
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2020
Spinach Salad with Blueberries, Almonds & Halloumi
The combination of sweet berries, crunchy almonds and salty cheese in this spinach salad really can't be beaten. Pan-fried bites of the Greek cheese halloumi are a delicious stand-in for croutons. A simple shallot vinaigrette is made right in the same bowl as the salad, so this stunning summer salad is quick and easy to prep too. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2019
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken
Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Overnight Peach-Raspberry French Toast
Overnight French toast recipes are easy to prepare and a great choice when you have houseguests who'll want a hearty and special breakfast in the morning. This recipe is extra-special because the French toast is stuffed with a cream cheese and raspberry filling which becomes an ooey-gooey treat in each bite. Topped with a raspberry sauce, fresh peaches, and powdered sugar, this breakfast recipe will be a hit with everyone at your table. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars
The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Farro, Almond & Blueberry Breakfast Cereal
Farro is often served as a side dish but it's a great choice for breakfast, too. In this overnight cereal recipe, nutty whole-grain farro is joined by fresh, sweet blueberries and maple syrup. Unsalted, toasted almonds add a welcome crunch! Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Blackberry Cobbler
Flaky, buttery biscuits dolloped on sweet, syrupy berries--fruit cobblers may be the best summer dessert ever. We love fresh blackberries in cobbler, but fresh blueberries or even frozen blackberries make a great substitute. You don't even have to thaw the berries first; mix them up while they're still frozen. Source: EatingWell.com, July 2018
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended. Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019