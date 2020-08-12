24 Healthy Kids Snacks for Fall

Updated October 01, 2021
These kid-friendly snacks are perfect for fall. Your kids will love these snacks made with seasonal flavors like apple, pumpkin and peanut. Whether they're in school or at home, you can make and pack these snacks with ease. Recipes like Apple Pie Balls and Barbecue Popcorn are healthy, delicious and will be loved by all ages.

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Mango Fruit Leather

This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

Barbecue Popcorn

This perfectly savory snack mix is made with cheese crackers and barbecue flavoring. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Pie Energy Balls

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

Crisp Apple Chips

Dust thin apple slices with sugar and apple pie spice and slowly bake until crisp for this kid-pleasing snack.

Chewy Granola Bars

You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Good Old Raisins & Peanuts

Good Old Raisins and Peanuts, or GORP, is simple as can be, but this blend of sweet and nutty flavors can't be beat. Pack in small snack bags for on-the-go munching. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Spice Bars

These spiced apple bars are delicious when served shortly after baking. They're also perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Snack Mix

This crunchy snack mix has just the right blend of sweet and savory spices to make it completely addictive. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Energy Bites

Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016

Anytime Turkey and Cranberries

Enjoy Anytime Turkey and Cranberries for a portable, protein-rich, finger-friendly snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn

Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Fire Ants on a Log

Update classic ants on a log, a favorite childhood snack, when you swap dried cherries for raisins. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018

Apple & Pistachios

This apple & pistachio combo is a well-rounded and satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Oat and Nut Crunch Mix

This sweetly spiced mix of oat cereal, almonds, and dried cherries is handy to keep around for snacks or breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

"Cactus" Snack Jar

This adorable cactus jar is a perfect packable snack to take to school, sports practice or anywhere on the go! The applesauce cup fits into the lid of the jar for easy toting. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017

Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix

Whip up a big batch of this sweet and salty mix for on-the-go fuel or to have on hand for after-school snacks. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

Apple-Maple Snack Cake

Flavors of maple syrup, warm spices, and apples combine in an easy homemade sweet snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

