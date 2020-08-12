24 Healthy Kids Snacks for Fall
These kid-friendly snacks are perfect for fall. Your kids will love these snacks made with seasonal flavors like apple, pumpkin and peanut. Whether they're in school or at home, you can make and pack these snacks with ease. Recipes like Apple Pie Balls and Barbecue Popcorn are healthy, delicious and will be loved by all ages.
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits. Source: EatingWell.com, April 2017
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Mango Fruit Leather
This no-sugar-added fruit snack is a healthy treat kids and adults will both love. It's perfect for packing in a lunchbox for school or work or just enjoying as a snack or better-for-you dessert at home. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Barbecue Popcorn
This perfectly savory snack mix is made with cheese crackers and barbecue flavoring. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Pie Energy Balls
These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.
Crisp Apple Chips
Dust thin apple slices with sugar and apple pie spice and slowly bake until crisp for this kid-pleasing snack.
Chewy Granola Bars
You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Grapes & Cheese
Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Good Old Raisins & Peanuts
Good Old Raisins and Peanuts, or GORP, is simple as can be, but this blend of sweet and nutty flavors can't be beat. Pack in small snack bags for on-the-go munching. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple Spice Bars
These spiced apple bars are delicious when served shortly after baking. They're also perfect for breakfast or an on-the-go snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Barbecue Snack Mix
This crunchy snack mix has just the right blend of sweet and savory spices to make it completely addictive. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2016
Anytime Turkey and Cranberries
Enjoy Anytime Turkey and Cranberries for a portable, protein-rich, finger-friendly snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Salted Caramel and Pretzel Popcorn
Popcorn and pretzels combine for a satisfying snack mix that's perfectly sweetened with a hint of caramel. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fire Ants on a Log
Update classic ants on a log, a favorite childhood snack, when you swap dried cherries for raisins. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2018
Apple & Pistachios
This apple & pistachio combo is a well-rounded and satisfying snack. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Oat and Nut Crunch Mix
This sweetly spiced mix of oat cereal, almonds, and dried cherries is handy to keep around for snacks or breakfast. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls
These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Winter 2019
Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack. Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
"Cactus" Snack Jar
This adorable cactus jar is a perfect packable snack to take to school, sports practice or anywhere on the go! The applesauce cup fits into the lid of the jar for easy toting. Source: EatingWell.com, September 2017
Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls
Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix
Whip up a big batch of this sweet and salty mix for on-the-go fuel or to have on hand for after-school snacks. Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017
Apple-Maple Snack Cake
Flavors of maple syrup, warm spices, and apples combine in an easy homemade sweet snack. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine